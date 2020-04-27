The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on businesses in the Madison County area and around the globe. The Herald Bulletin and other community newspapers, which rely on local advertising for a significant portion of their revenue, are not immune.
We’ve had to make some tough decisions about what products to print, what to scale back, what to delay and what to forego.
We’ve decided to pour the vast majority of our resources into the daily newspaper and our website in order to keep the community abreast of news related to the pandemic, its local impact and efforts across Madison County to slow the spread of the disease and to help one another through the crisis.
All of our news related to the coronavirus is free to the public on our website. We owe a special thanks to our subscribers for helping support our journalism, and we hope others will consider subscribing so that we can continue to muster the resources to provide a robust local news report.
During the coronavirus crisis the community is setting new records for traffic on our website, confirming the high level of interest in our local and statewide reporting.
As part of the effort to cover the pandemic from all angles, we’re creating content for a Hometown Heroes (working title) special section to be published as part of The Herald Bulletin in May.
The section will feature local people, organizations and businesses that have stepped forward to help others during the pandemic by providing meals, shelter, masks, hand sanitizer and other physical, mental, emotional and spiritual support.
Look for details soon about the special section’s publication date. If you have story ideas for the section or our daily print edition and website, please don’t hesitate to email or call me.
-----
The allocation of our resources to focus on the daily paper and website, coupled with reduced revenue, has caused us to reevaluate our special publications.
We’ve made the difficult decision not to publish the summer issue of Madison magazine, originally scheduled for distribution by the start of May. Many of our advertisers are suffering, and there simply wasn’t enough support to justify the resources it would have taken to print and distribute the magazine.
So, for the first time since the magazine launched as a quarterly publication in 2007, there will be no magazine for a season. Our plan is to resume Madison’s regular schedule with a fall 2020 issue, which would be available to the public by Aug. 1.
I hear from many Madison readers regularly, and I know you look forward to the magazine, which is distributed at local restaurants, professional offices and retailers free of charge each quarter. It’s also mailed for a small fee to those who wish to receive it at home.
I’m sorry we won’t be able to provide the summer issue, but I hope you’ll understand.
We look forward to sharing Madison’s fun and interesting content again with you in the fall!
