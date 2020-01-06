The seasonally ubiquitous Red Kettles and bell-ringers have disappeared. But in Madison County, where our community’s charitable generosity runs deep, it’s still the season of giving.
Again this year, we’ve extended the original Jan. 1 deadline for the Empty Stocking Fund to Jan. 15 to give the community an opportunity to come through again. As of New Year’s Eve, contributions had risen to $10,082.35, leaving us about $5,000 short of our $15,000 goal.
The Empty Stocking Fund is a collaboration between The Herald Bulletin and the local Salvation Army to supply resources to help local families in need at the holidays and throughout the new year. The Salvation Army provides about 1,500 children with toys, food and clothes.
Thank you so much to all who have contributed. The 94 donations received have ranged from $3 to $1,454.35 (from The Herald Bulletin’s Wishes Granted program). One of the individual donations came in at $1,000!
While five more contributions of that size would push us past the goal, we’re more likely to get there through a slew of smaller donations. In early December, I challenged our readers to match my contribution of $100, pointing out that 150 such donations would reap $15,000. We’ve received about 40 gifts of that size or larger.
Whatever amount you can offer would be deeply appreciated. No donation is too small — or too large! If you haven’t yet given to the Empty Stocking Fund, please reconsider. If you’ve already given, please consider digging a little deeper for another contribution.
A lot is at stake for the families of our community.
Contribute to the Empty Stocking Fund by mailing or bringing cash or a check (made out to the Salvation Army) to The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. The newspaper office is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The Herald Bulletin publishes donors’ names and donation amounts regularly. Anonymous gifts are also accepted for The Empty Stocking Fund. So, if you’re a little publicity shy, don’t let that stop you!
Yes, the Red Kettles and bell-ringers are gone for the season. But, with your help, we can keep the holiday spirit alive in Madison County throughout the year.
