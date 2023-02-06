While modern-day sports are sometimes celebrated for racial integration, glaring reminders show that the playing field still isn’t level for athletes of color.
Next Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts.
Mahomes is widely recognized as the best quarterback in the game, and Hurts has gone from being a backup two years ago to leading the Eagles to the best regular season record in the league this year.
Mahomes and Hurts should finish first and second in the NFL’s Most Valuable Player voting.
The fact that it took 57 years for the Super Bowl to feature two Black signal-callers testifies to how stubborn the prejudice against Black quarterbacks has been.
That prejudice has existed in the high school and college games, as well, meaning that in decades past, few pro-quality Black quarterbacks made it all the way through to the National Football League.
Promising Black quarterbacks would often be funneled to other positions — wide receiver, most prominently.
That’s been slowly changing, with more Black quarterbacks coming out of high school and more starring in the college game than ever before. Five of the last eight quarterbacks to win the Heisman Trophy, college football’s player-of-the-year award, are Black. One of the other three, Marcus Mariotta, is part Samoan.
Since 2000, 66 quarterbacks have been chosen in the first round of the NFL draft. Nineteen of those, 29%, are Black. During the first decade of that time period, 21% of the quarterbacks taken in the first round are Black. Since 2010, 38% of first-round QB selections are Black.
Coaches and scouts are finally realizing that Black athletes can be as effective at quarterback as they are at any other position on the field. Old, outlandish ideas that Black quarterbacks can’t process information quickly enough, make good decisions, throw accurately or stay cool under pressure have been eroded.
When high school coaches, college coaches and scouts and NFL decision-makers finally get past all of their prejudices against Black quarterbacks, the percentage of Black quarterbacks is likely to rise to roughly the portion of Black players overall in the league, 58%.
We’re not there yet. In the last game of the 2022 regular season, just nine of the 32 NFL teams started Black quarterbacks.
One of those was Hurts, who is carrying on a long tradition of excellent Black quarterback play for the Philadelphia Eagles. Before him, Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb and Michael Vick all starred at QB in Philly.
Closer to home, the Indianapolis Colts have never had a long-term Black quarterback. The Colts will almost certainly take a quarterback in the first round of April’s NFL Draft.
Black QBs Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are generally considered to be the top signal-callers in the draft. One could wind up in a Colts uniform next season.
The Colts are also looking for a new head coach and have interviewed more than a dozen candidates, including several men of color.
Like its prejudice against Black quarterbacks, the game’s resistance to head coaches of color has been well documented. Currently, just two of the 32 NFL teams have Black head coaches.
In this area, however, the Colts have been leaders in recent decades. Two of the team’s last five coaches are Black men. One of them, Tony Dungy, led the Colts to their only Super Bowl victory of the franchise’s 39-year history in Indianapolis.