What do you get when you combine an excellent photographer with beautiful models, a nostalgic restaurant, talented writers, a skilled copy editor and a brilliant graphic artist?
The summer fashion issue of Madison magazine.
It all starts with the photographer. Lisa Hobbs of Alexandria is trusted by families across Madison County for treasured portraits, and if you’d been at the magazine cover photo shoot, you’d see why.
She has not only a great eye and timing for memorable photos, she’s exceptionally good at bringing forth the models’ personalities.
Herald Bulletin Chief Photographer Richard Sitler, a versatile veteran himself, captured Hobbs and assistants Mariah Taylor and Devann Hawley in action for a behind-the-scenes look at the Madison cover shoot.
Of course, there’s only so much photographers can do with the material they’re given. In this case, they had a lot to work with.
Models Kaitlyn West, Shayla Farmer, Tyrese Cobb, Myan Hosier Quinones and Brittney Wallace posed like pros, looking great in shot after shot. Brittney, in particular, deserves an extra pat on the back for braving the chilly March day of the shoot for outdoors photos. She was bare-legged in a light romper.
Despite the intemperate weather, the models looked comfortable and natural in their clothes. Some of the clothing came from their closets, and some was provided by Clip Zone Salon and Spa, and Detour Salon & Style. Detour also helped with makeup, and Awaken Spa helped with hair styling.
We needed just the right setting to bring out the best in the models, and when I brought up the possibility of Cammack Station in a Madison meeting, everyone was immediately on board.
The restaurant’s general manager, Shane Shafer, was all-in, too. He opened Cammack Station to us on a Monday, when it’s normally closed, and won all us over by serving ice cream and pop (the marshmallow soda was an especially big hit).
The walls and ceiling of the gas-station-turned-restaurant are covered with memorabilia celebrating the heyday of service stations, soda pop and rock ‘n’ roll, transporting you back to the 1950s.
While advertising representative Brittany Blackwood played a key role in hustling to organize the cover shoot effort with the local salons, Bobby Evans led the way with ad design, and the rest of the Madison ad sales staff pitched in, as well.
While the 15-page fashion cover story is laden with photos, interspersed with brief text blocks, our stable of Madison writers, as always, delivers interesting stories from front to back.
You’ll be inspired by Sitler’s recollection of visits to Cammack Station with his aging parents, and you won’t want to miss Caleb Amick’s review of Ivanhoe’s restaurant, Rob Hunt’s Q&A with Lapel basketball standout Laniah Wills and Ken de la Bastide’s travel piece on Sheboygan, Wisconsin, the “Malibu of the Midwest.”
And, of course, the magazine includes every-issue favorites such as Howard Hewitt’s wine column, Steve Jackson’s history column, Amick’s health tips, a calendar of local events (thank you, Tammy Talley and Paula Bivens), recipes from Robyn McCloskey and Katrina “K Marie” Adams, Faces & Places and Parting Shot photos from Sitler and other photographers, and cartoons by local artists Deon Parson and David Reddick.
Retired Herald Bulletin Copy Chief Bivens, as always, applied her eagle eye and red pen to Madison page proofs, and Kaylee Stewart brought it all together with her original and eye-catching design.
Thanks to our outstanding circulation and distribution team led by Josh Cohen, the summer issue of Madison will be included with the Saturday, April 29, edition of The Herald Bulletin, and will be available for free thereafter at the newspaper, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, and in business offices and retailers across the county.