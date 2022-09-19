Tennis fans have been waiting for a new generation of stars for a long time.
The ride through the last two decades with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic atop the men’s game and Serena Williams dominating the women’s game has been fun, no doubt about it.
No one has dominated either sport like Williams did up until a few years ago when she took a break to have a baby, turned 40 years old and became vulnerable on the court.
And men’s tennis had never seen another era with a triumvirate of transcendent players. Nadal (22 titles), Djokovic (21) and Federer (20) rank first, second and third, respectively, in all-time Grand Slam championships.
Back in 2003, American Andy Roddick looked like a surefire prospect to become an all-time great, too, when he won the U.S. Open. Unfortunately for Roddick (and U.S. tennis fans), Federer won his first Glam Slam crown that year and would go on, along with Nadal and Djokovic, to spoil Roddick’s chances in majors from that point forward.
The American threw his hands up and retired in 2012 at the age of 30.
Other pretenders to the throne of men’s tennis have surfaced over the years, yet none has been able to break through the triumvirate’s stronghold on the game.
But there’s something different about Carlos Alcaraz, the 19-year-old Spaniard who persevered through three five-set matches to capture the U.S. Open championship in early September.
Alcaraz plays with great athleticism, scintillating shot-making and dogged competitiveness. Like that of his countryman, Nadal, Alcaraz has a tremendous will to win.
While he’s a fierce competitor, he’s also respectful toward officials, fans and opponents. In that regard, he’s similar to Nadal and Federer, too.
Alcaraz has another factor in his favor as he bids to become the kingpin of men’s tennis.
Timing.
Federer announced his impending retirement last week, and Nadal has battled injuries for the past few seasons and turned 36 in June. The 35-year-old Djokovic, meanwhile, hamstrung his 2022 campaign by refusing to get vaccinated for COVID, thereby making himself ineligible for the Australian and U.S. opens.
Next year or perhaps the year after, Alcaraz will vanquish Nadal or Djokovic in a Grand Slam final, thereby laying claim to the throne.
Women’s tennis has a new this-generation star, too, who looks poised to take the top spot occupied so many years by Williams.
Poland’s Iga Swiatek, 21 years old, has already won three Grand Slam championships, including this year’s U.S. Open. Possessing an explosive forehand and strong all-around game, Swiatek has reached No. 1 in the world.
Whether she has staying power at the top of women’s tennis, which has seen a slew of players win Grand Slams over the past few years, is yet to be revealed.
But Swiatek looks like the most promising candidate.
It’s sad to see the great careers of Federer and Williams end, and it’s sad to think that the pinnacle of Nadal and Djokovic’s play has passed.
But Alcaraz and Swiatek give hope that great champions worth rooting for are already on the rise.