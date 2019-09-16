Over the past dozen years, The Herald Bulletin’s newsroom has been honored to receive well over 200 awards in statewide and national evaluations of journalism quality for our writing, reporting, photography, page design, multi-media presentations and website.
Each award is gratifying because each affirms that we’re working hard and smart to serve you, our readers, and the communities of the Madison County area.
Such honors also boost newsroom morale in an age when nearly all newspapers, including ours, face the challenge of continuing, with fewer resources, to chronicle local life and serve as a watchdog of government.
Since 2007, The Herald Bulletin has been chosen three times as the newspaper of the year in our parent company, CNHI. Over the past dozen years, we’ve also captured general excellence and story-of-the-year awards in statewide contests.
But one specific recognition had eluded our newsroom since 1987, when The Herald Bulletin won the Hoosier State Press Association’s Blue Ribbon Award, conferred annually on the daily and non-daily newspapers judged to offer the best overall editorial product in the state.
We learned a few weeks ago that The Herald Bulletin was among the three finalists for the 2019 Blue Ribbon in the daily division. That was exciting news and a great honor, given the dozens of strong dailies across the Hoosier State.
But our reaction to the nomination was tempered by recent history; THB had been a finalist for the Blue Ribbon two other times in recent years but had not won the award.
So the eight people who represented The Herald Bulletin at the HSPA awards luncheon Saturday in Greenwood were fully prepared to shake the hands of another team of Indiana journalists and congratulate them on their Blue Ribbon.
After all, one of the other finalists — The Times of Northwest Indiana (Munster) — had won the Blue Ribbon seven times since the inception of the award in 1972. The third finalist, the Daily Journal (Franklin), had won Blue Ribbons in 2009 and 2015.
So when the Blue Ribbon order of finish was announced Saturday, and we learned The Herald Bulletin had been selected to receive the award, we were ecstatic.
The handsome award display will be hung on the wall of our newsroom and will remain there for future generations of our journalists as a testament to the value of fair and balanced journalism and a determination to report the truth. Moreover, the display will reenforce that the road to excellence is paved by teamwork.
Congratulations to Rebecca Bibbs, Paula Bivens, George Bremer, Heather Bremer, Ken de la Bastide, John Cleary, Rob Hunt, Andy Knight, Don Knight, Jim Meyer, Traci Miller, Mike Shroyer, Tammy Talley and our local correspondents and page designers, as well as THB Publisher Beverly Joyce and colleagues working in advertising, circulation, production, the business office and other areas.
These folks pull together day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year to make the daily miracle come true for you, the readers of The Herald Bulletin.
