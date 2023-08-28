Back in 2016, months before Donald Trump ascended to the White House, I was talking about the upcoming election with a colleague from a newspaper in Massachusetts.
Trump had just uttered a series of bombastic comments, offending people with disabilities, members of the LGBTQ+ community and women in general.
I asserted to my colleague that now, surely, after assailing roughly 60% of America’s population, there was no way Trump could possibly defeat Hillary Clinton in that November’s election.
My colleague tilted his head a little, raised an eyebrow and grimaced.
“Well, I still think Trump could win,” he said. “I’m telling you, that guy is absolute Teflon.”
The wisdom of my friend’s words came to pass in 2016 and they have continued to resonate in the years since. But Trump has turned out to be even more than a great deflector of criticism and blame.
He’s more like weaponized Teflon. Trials (literally) that come his way don’t just bounce off of him. He gathers them in his hands, shapes them into grenades, pulls the pin of disdain and hurls them back with double the ferocity at his assailants, putting them on the defensive while simultaneously kindling the passions of his political base.
He’s a master of table turning, of playing the victim, of claiming to be the scapegoat while lashing out at his own scapegoats. Trump’s a maestro of the they’re-worse-than-I-am game.
Hit him with one criminal indictment, it only makes him stronger. Hit him with four? His vengeance grows and grows, nourishing the collective indignity of his supporters.
In a Herald Bulletin poll posted online Aug. 15, we asked, “Do the multiple indictments against former President Donald Trump affect whether you would vote for him in the 2024 presidential primary or general election?”
Here are the results from 278 respondents as of Sunday morning:
• No, I would have voted for him before and I still plan to 36%
• No, I would have voted against him before and I still plan to 54%
• Yes, I wouldn’t have voted for him before but I plan to now 4%
• Yes, I would have voted for him before but I don’t plan to now 3%
• Not sure 3%
In some ways, these responses reflect attitudes in national surveys about Trump the presidential candidate. Those who support him are firmly entrenched. Those who oppose him are firmly entrenched.
But doesn’t it seem surreal that despite grand juries finding him likely culpable in multiple illegal schemes, including one to controvert the public’s will and overturn a presidential election, more supporters haven’t turned against him?
And doesn’t it seem especially surreal that the multiple indictments would actually grow his political following?
Fully 7% of respondents to The Herald Bulletin poll have either swung their support to Trump or aren’t sure the indictments will make a difference in how they feel — not to mention the 36% whose support remains steady despite the tangled webs he’s weaved.
The results of this local survey, as well as national surveys, point not only to Trump’s super-Teflon super power to turn disadvantages into advantages but also to his ability to tap into general distrust of the government. Trump has stoked wide-ranging disenchantment with the courts, election offices, the FBI and seemingly every other denizen of the “swamp.”
So, when I hear a friend, colleague or reader speculate that there’s absolutely no way Trump can win the 2024 general election, I tilt my head, raise an eyebrow and grimace.
Don’t put anything past this guy. Somehow, the worse he behaves, the stronger he becomes.