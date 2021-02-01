Sometimes you just can’t stop a good thing.
That’s the way it was with The Herald Bulletin’s Empty Stocking Fund over the holidays.
In early January, we reported that the fund, which benefits kids and families served by the local Salvation Army, had far exceeded the $15,000 campaign goal, finishing at $25,251.07.
Even as we reported that figure, more donations were winding through the mail to our accounting department. As of this count, $2,114 previously unreported contributions have rolled in, bringing the campaign total to $27,365.07.
That blows away the next-highest campaign total from the past eight years by more than $10,000 in the annual fund drive, which was launched on Thanksgiving Day.
Here’s a list of contributions counted since our January news article:
• $200, in memory of Kenneth Jones, Mark A. Marshall, Margaret Jackson, Ralph Jackson, Wm. Larry Jackson, Steve Jackson, Thomas Jackson and Joanne Jackson, from Patricia Lou Jones.
• $25, in memory of Fred Gulmire Sr., from Patricia Lou Jones
• $50, anonymous
• $25, in memory of Sharon G. Robson, from Charles Robson
• $100, Michael and Nori Vaught
• $50, in memory of Nancy Gilliam, from the Bob Gilliam family
• $1,000, anonymous
• $50, In memory of Nancy Shaul, from Beth Spiker
• $50, In memory of Art and Eunice Kollros, from John and Debra Kollros.
• $500, In memory of Bob Parsons, from Bonnie Parsons
• $35, Tina M. Kelly
• $29, John Stanley
There were more individual donations to the Empty Stocking Fund and more donations of $100 or more than in recent years.
Perhaps people recognized that, with the pandemic raging, the need was greater than ever before. Perhaps we at The Herald Bulletin did a better job of promoting the Empty Stocking Fund this time around.
Perhaps people decided to donate through the fund rather than dropping money into a red kettle because, with COVID-19 lurking, they wished to avoid the crowds at local retail outlets.
Whatever the reason, the money was put to good use by the Salvation Army.
“Those who contributed to the Empty Stocking Fund are definitely Christmas angels,” Salvation Army Major Mike Wolfe said in early January.
“I want to thank all the donors and partners for giving to the Empty Stocking Fund and stepping up during COVID when there is so much need,” Wolfe added.
Thank you to everyone who contributed to the campaign. If you intended to participate but just never got around to it, you can always give directly to the Salvation Army.
Let’s keep a good thing going!
