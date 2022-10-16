Practices were supposed to last an hour and a half. But we were lucky, most evenings, to get in an hour of focused work.
My players had discovered TikTok.
The full attraction of the social media app was only beginning to emerge three years ago when I was coaching a middle school girls basketball team. But some of my players already knew the ins and outs of the new video rage.
They would watch and shoot TikToks before practice, and the activity would often spill over into the start of practice. Then, the last 15 minutes of practice would bring a stream of whispered TikTok conversation from layup lines.
My players had other distractions, mostly the boys’ middle school team practicing on the adjacent gym floor.
But several of them just couldn’t seem to get TikTok off their minds. They even prevailed on me to join them in a couple of post-practice TikTok dances, a fact loudly lamented by my son when I began showing up in his friends’ TikTok feeds.
At the time, I regarded the social media rage as a nuisance, a passing trend.
TikTok has proved to be much more. It has zoomed past Facebook and Instagram in worldwide and U.S. popularity.
A recent Washington Post article, using estimates from internet traffic tracking firms, quantifies TiKTok’s dominance:
Last year, the TikTok website was visited more than Google.
TikTok has reached a billion users faster than any other app.
About one in three Americans — 100 million — use the TikTok app.
The typical American TikTok viewer spends 80 minutes a day on the app, more than the combined time spent on Facebook and Instagram.
Not surprisingly, TikTok is particularly popular among American teens. Two-thirds have downloaded the app, and 17% say they use it “almost constantly.”
TikTok’s popularity owes largely to the way its algorithm selects videos to present to users. The app tracks which videos are swiped away and which linger on the user’s screen, learning what users want to see and feeding them a constant stream of short videos based on what captures their attention.
This is different than other social media and search engines, which learn users’ preferences from clicks and searches.
As the Washington Post article puts it, “You don’t tell TikTok what you want to see. It tells you.”
To some, TikTok is dangerous, not just for the way it sucks users in and monopolizes their thoughts and time, but for the hands pulling its strings.
TikTok is owned by the Beijing tech goliath ByteDance, and given the Chinese government’s well-earned reputation for propaganda and surveillance, the app’s unparalleled success in gathering information about viewing habits has aroused distrust.
As president, Donald Trump tried to dismantle TikTok. Branches of the military and top-level federal offices disallow its use on phones issued by the government.
Some “members of Congress insist it could be a Trojan horse for a secret Chinese propaganda and surveillance machine,” the Post article notes.
Closer to home and of perhaps more immediate concern for parents and educators is the hold that TikTok has over teens. My experience as a frustrated basketball coach is mirrored in classrooms across the country.
The appeal of TikTok, among teens and adults alike, now goes far beyond the addictiveness of its trademark short, funny videos. An increasing number of people, even some of my age, use the app as a search engine and to get their news.
Heck, even The Herald Bulletin has a TikTok account.
All things considered, TikTok takes social connection, in-your-palm entertainment and sharing of ideas, observations and information to a different (if not necessarily higher) level.
TikTok is good. And it’s bad. And, for hundreds of millions of people, it’s everything in between.