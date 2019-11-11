With apologies to Shakespeare — and Hamlet ...
To endorse or not to endorse, that is the question:
Whether ‘tis nobler to choose a candidate
And suffer the slings and arrows of supporter scorn,
Or to favor silence to calm a sea of troubles
Community newspapers like The Herald Bulletin must choose whether to endorse candidates in races for political office.
Not endorsing clears an easier path. Choosing it, the newspaper avoids an appearance of favoritism, as well as the risk of creating ill will between itself and un-endorsed candidates, some of whom gain office.
But endorsing helps fulfill the newspaper’s important role as an advocate for good government and local progress.
Here at The Herald Bulletin, our editorial board has chosen to endorse at least a few races in every election since I became editor in 2007. Before that, the newspaper had a long and consistent record of endorsing, as well.
The editorial board’s endorsements, like all of the content on our opinion pages, are separate from our news coverage and have no influence on our reporting agenda. In our coverage of campaigns and elections, like our other news reporting, we always strive to be fair, balanced and impartial.
In last week’s municipal election, the editorial board — comprising Publisher Beverly Joyce, Copy Chief Paula Bivens, Managing Editor of Digital Heather Bremer, News Editor Jim Myer and myself — endorsed in races for Anderson mayor and council and Alexandria mayor.
We endorsed Democrats for five positions and Republicans for three, adding to our history of choosing candidates from each political party.
While we’ve often advocated for balanced party representation on councils, our primary objective has been to support candidates, regardless of political affiliation, with the best abilities and qualifications to fulfill the responsibilities of the office they seek.
Our endorsements are offered with a disclaimer: We encourage readers to consider the editorial board’s decision, along with everything else they know about candidates, when deciding how to cast their votes.
The board’s endorsements are informed by candidates’ record in public office, campaign platforms, community service, ability to convey their ideas and potential to work collaboratively.
This October, the board conducted individual interviews with mayoral candidates. We chose not to interview council candidates because we had sufficient evidence based on their records of public service and their responses to our request for Voter Guide information.
A week before the election, our daily poll question asked readers whether our editorial board should endorse in local political races.
Here are the results of the 244 responses (as of Sunday morning, when I wrote this column):
• Yes 18%
• No 80%
• Not sure 2%
The poll results, I believe, reflect a misunderstanding (or disbelief) in the separation of our news coverage and editorial position. Probably, they also reflect voter independence — not wanting an institution like the local newspaper to try to influence the public.
The results of the poll also suggest a lingering dissatisfaction with past THB endorsements, most notably the newspaper’s support of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election over Donald Trump, who won Madison County handily.
While the results of the poll suggest that many readers would like to see our endorsements go the way of Hamlet at the end of Shakespeare’s play, our editorial board remains convinced that killing our endorsements would be a tragedy.
