On this day of celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I’d like to address my white brothers and sisters.
Let’s discuss what we can do, as individuals of a race that has enjoyed privilege in this country, to promote equity for people of color who have often been oppressed by that privilege. What greater way would there be to honor Dr. King than by helping continue his work?
When the idea for this column came to me, I naturally did what any current-age journalist would do; I went online and Googled “what white people can do to battle systemic racism.” The search turned up lots of opinions, news stories from speeches on the topic, and lists of resources.
But as I was reviewing links and sorting through information to decide what to include in this column, I realized we white people often make things more difficult than they really need to be. Our pride, our shame and our misconceptions complicate matters.
And our thoughts are clouded by emotion, as we often feel under attack when the conversation turns to racism. This is why so many among us are up in arms over the teaching in schools of the nation’s history of slavery and racial oppression.
Systemic racism is so complex and so deeply rooted that it can seem impossible for us, white brothers and sisters, to make a difference. But we really can help change things through our attitudes and our actions.
Here’s a list of four simple steps toward being part of the solution rather than part of the problem. I humbly offer these while noting that I am no paragon of success. Like many of us, I’m trying to do better, white brothers and sisters.
• Recognize that systemic racism is real.
The Cambridge Dictionary provides a sound definition: Policies and practices that exist throughout a whole society or organization, and that result in and support a continued unfair advantage to some people and unfair or harmful treatment of others based on race.
Slavery happened, and despite the slow development of laws that forbid discrimination based on race, such discrimination is stubbornly woven into the fabric of modern life.
The proof, as we white people are fond of saying, is in the pudding. People of color are disproportionately impacted by poverty, educational deficits, crime and dozens of other barriers to a good quality of life. These inequalities are symptomatic of systemic racism, past and present.
• Acknowledge our white privilege.
We feel that we’ve worked hard for what we’ve earned. Our good jobs, nice houses, academic degrees and money in the bank weren’t handed to most of us on a silver platter. But these achievements were modeled by our parents and their parents before them, and they were supported by laws and practices designed to aid in the achievements.
We must acknowledge our privilege, recognize that it’s unfair and be willing to support changes that erode that privilege.
• Don’t be complicit in racism.
Don’t support politicians who spew thinly veiled racist rhetoric, advocate “going back to the good old days” or resist change toward social equity.
Also, don’t sit quietly and listen to white brothers and sisters repeat racial stereotypes.
• Do be an ally for people of color.
Listen, really listen to our Black brothers and sisters without passing their words through the filter of our white experience. Try to understand their experience, and we’ll have a better understanding of the overt and systemic racism many have felt.
And join with them, arm-in-arm, to stand united in the demand that Dr. King’s dream of liberty, justice and equality become an American reality.