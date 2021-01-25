Voting in the final round of the Best of Madison County 2021 contest is off to a fast start.
The voting began Friday and by Sunday morning, already 5,900 votes had been cast. That’s 45% of the way to the total number of votes in the 2020 contest. And seven days still remain to make your opinion count. Voting remains open online through Jan. 31.
Every year, we reevaluate the contest categories and modify them according to suggestions from readers and changes in lifestyle and the local business environment.
This year, we’ve added a passel of new categories, including Barbecue, Fried chicken, Candle/soap/crafts-maker, Coach, First responder, Front-line health care worker, Government official, Law enforcement officer, Employment agency, Hearing-aid provider, and Pet boarder.
The 95 categories in the Best of Madison County 2021 are the most ever.
To vote, visit heraldbulletin.com and click on the contest link at the top of the home page.
If you don’t have access to the internet, mail your local favorite in each of the following categories to me at Scott Underwood, Best of Madison County, The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. Make sure it’s postmarked by Jan. 29.
If your choice is among the top nominees in its category, I’ll include it in the final vote total. Winners will be announced in a special section published Feb. 25 in The Herald Bulletin.
Here are the categories:
EATS: Barbecue, Buffet, Coffee, Dessert, Donut, French fries, Fried chicken, Hamburger, Ice cream, Iced tea, Margarita, Pizza, Place for subs, Restaurant for breakfast, Restaurant for home-style cooking, Sit-down restaurant, Ribs, Steak, and Tenderloin.
PEOPLE: Bartender, Candle/soap/crafts-maker, Coach, Dentist, Doctor, Electrician, First responder, Front-line health care worker, Government official, Hairdresser/stylist, Handyman, and Insurance agent.
Landscaper, Law enforcement officer, Lawyer, Nurse, Professional photographer, Plumber, Real estate agent, Roofer, Teacher/educator, Waiter/waitress, and Volunteer/community contributor.
AUTO: Body shop, Car dealer (new), Car dealer (used), Car dealer sales staff, and Tire/oil/repair shop.
ENTERTAINMENT: Cultural attraction, Venue for live music, Live theater, Place for family entertainment, Place for entertainment, Place for recreation, Place to take a date.
BUSINESSES: Apartment complex, Bank/credit union, Bar/lounge, Car wash, Chiropractic service, Coffee shop, Company to work for, Convenience store, Day spa, Department store, and Employment agency.
Fitness Club, Flea market, Floor/carpet cleaning, Floor covering store, Flower shop, Funeral home, Furniture, Golf course, Grocery store, and Grocery store meat department.
Hair salon, Hardware store, Health care facility/hospital, Hearing aid provider, Heating and cooling service, Home improvement, Insurance agency, Jewelry store, and New business (opened 2020 or 2021).
Optical service provider, Pest-control company, Pet boarding, Pet grooming, Real estate agency, Senior living facility/nursing home, Specialty/gift shop, Tanning salon, and Veterinarian.
