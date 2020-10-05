Given conflicting reports from the White House, it’s impossible to know the condition of President Donald Trump after his positive test for the coronavirus.
Really, it’s impossible to know for certain whether he even has the virus.
In an ironic and striking testament to the power of the president’s continual campaign of disinformation and his outright and complicit support of conspiracy theories, when news of his infection broke my first reaction and that of thousands of others was doubt.
Doubt and suspicion.
Is the president faking infection to curry sympathy as his fortunes slide in the polls?
Is he faking it to emerge fully healthy and at once pronounce that the virus is what he thought it is: No worse than the common cold?
Is he faking in an attempt to forgo another debate with Democratic opponent Joe Biden?
Is he faking it to delay the election?
In light of news that others he’s had recent contact with have tested positive, none of this is likely. It’s clear: The president does indeed have the coronavirus.
The fact that the White House appears to be twisting the truth about the severity of his condition is no surprise from a couple of perspectives: first, Trump’s record of lying and, second, the history of U.S. presidents shielding serious illnesses from the public.
Stretching back to the early 19th century, a handful of presidents have deliberately misled the public about their medical condition. In some cases, they’ve hidden serious maladies altogether. James Madison, Franklin Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and Grover Cleveland all went to great lengths to conceal grave illnesses.
It comes as no surprise, though, that Trump has taken deception about presidential health to another level. He’s stretched the imagination by consistently describing his “amazing” genes and youthful vitality. Meanwhile, the facts show he’s 74 years old, obese, does not exercise and eats too much fast food.
His age, weight and gender put him in the high-risk group for serious symptoms of COVID-19, and his health behaviors multiply the risk.
Over the past several months, there have been signs that he’s not feeling nearly as well as he projects.
He and his administration have never released details about an unannounced visit in November 2019 to Walter Reed Medical Center.
At West Point’s graduation in June, he appeared to have difficulty walking down a ramp, raising a glass of water and pronouncing the names of Douglas MacArthur and Ulysses S. Grant.
Afterward, Trump called media reports of his difficulties, captured on video, “fake news.”
Now, the ultimate purveyor of fake news has the coronavirus. Uncertainly about his illness is disrupting financial markets, casting doubt on the election — less than a month away — and potentially obstructing crucial movement on a Supreme Court nominee and COVID-19 financial assistance legislation.
Obscuring it all is the fog of distrust the president has conjured.
