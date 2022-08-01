Editing the fall issue of Madison magazine, with a fashion spread featured on the cover, renewed my keen awareness of the fashion blindness that has dogged me, lo these five decades — and will surely afflict me until the grave.
I’m guessing that many of you suffer the same malady.
Here are just the top three of my greatest lifetime fashion faux pas:
3. “What is THAT you’re wearing?”
When my future wife and I first began dating at Anderson University, I carefully selected a blue, long-sleeved velour button-down shirt, bright red booty-hugging shorts and an old, graying pair of basketball sneakers to wear to our first lunch together in the school cafeteria.
On a 90-degree day.
“What is THAT you’re wearing,” she asked. “And why?”
“Why not?” was my only answer to her question, and to my clothing choices in general.
2. Welcome to the “gun” show
A couple years later, I became enamored with my arms. To me, they were big, impressive guns honed through hours of curls (for the girls, as they say).
In reality, they were long, puny, pale appendages, like you might see on an anemic, limp crab.
But I was proud of my arms nonetheless, and one summer, all summer long, I wore a tight-fitting, bright-red basketball jersey that exposed my shoulders and arms, which were sometimes their natural stark white and other times red and blistered from the sun.
I shudder now when I see photos of myself flexing in that red jersey. Talk about utter lack of self-awareness!
1. Looking peachy
I scored a date with Sandi, the prettiest girl in my class, to our senior prom. She actually asked me to go!
And her invitation had absolutely nothing to do with the fact she had broken up with her longtime boyfriend just two weeks before. And absolutely nothing to do with the fact she knew I would be without a date. And absolutely nothing to do with the fact I was totally harmless.
But she had another dire lapse in judgment, instructing me to choose a tux, cautioning only that I pick one that wouldn’t clash with her peach gown.
So, of course, I chose a peach tuxedo. With a pink cummerbund. An orange bow tie. And tails.
When Sandi first saw me in my getup, looking like a peach/orange/pink Q-tip with my blond Afro, she literally laughed out loud.
Then she smiled and gave me the sweetest hug.
“You are hilarious,” she whispered in my ear.
And that’s the nicest thing anyone has ever said about my fashion sense.
Oh well, I promise that the fall issue of Madison features folks — models, photographers, salons and clothiers — who actually have a good sense of fashion. You can pick up a copy of the magazine for free at The Herald Bulletin and other local businesses.
-----
Beginning with today’s newspaper, each of our pages will be an inch and a half deeper than before. That’s an addition of nine column inches per page, and 144 column inches in a standard 16-page print edition, adding up to more than a page of extra space to bring you the news.
Also, fans of our weekend comic section will notice beginning next Saturday one change in our lineup. We’re reintroducing Doonesbury, the Pulitzer Prize-winning strip that had been published in our paper for many years but has been missing for the past few. It will replace Baldo.