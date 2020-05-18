While the newspaper industry has a regular annual rhythm — certain special sections come at certain times of the year, coverage cycles through sports seasons, elections drive reporting — unexpected events, good and bad, demand the publication of new content.
So it is with the coronavirus pandemic. The crisis is so pervasive that the vast majority of our content in print and online since mid-March has revolved around the local impact of the virus and community reactions to it.
Much of our reporting, by necessity, has concentrated on sickness, loss of life, closing of schools, disruption of business and rising unemployment. But we’ve also sought to tell the stories of those who’ve risen to the many challenges posed by the pandemic.
With this purpose in mind, we’ve been hard at work on two special sections for publication late this month.
With the May 29 edition, we’ll publish a section titled “Apart, But Never More Together: Hometown Heroes.” Two days later, a section devoted to the Class of 2020 at local high schools will be included with The Herald Bulletin.
The first section will include profiles of six local folks who’ve done more than their share to help their neighbors and their communities, as well as complete strangers. These remarkable people include a mask maker, a Facebook page manager, a paramedic, a nurse, a school worker and a public health official.
In addition, the Hometown Heroes section will include stories about local hospitals, health care centers, nonprofit organizations, educators and businesses that have adapted to the changing needs of their clientele during the pandemic.
Perhaps my favorite part of this special section, though, will be first-person stories from local folks about family members, friends and health care professionals who’ve provided food, comfort, companionship and a range of other assistance during the ongoing crisis.
The second special section, on the Class of 2020, will be composed primarily of individual photos of graduating high school seniors. All of our local schools will be included: Alexandria, Anderson, Anderson Preparatory Academy, Daleville, Elwood, Frankton, Indiana Christian Academy, Lapel, Liberty Christian, Madison-Grant, Pendleton Heights and Shenandoah.
Together, those 12 schools have 1,564 seniors, according to the Indiana Department of Education.
That’s about 1,500 photos to gather and process for online and print reproduction. And that represents an avalanche of work for education reporter Rebecca R. Bibbs, Managing Editor of Digital Heather Bremer, Photo Editor John Cleary and photographer/reporter Don Knight. Fortunately, local school officials have been very helpful.
We haven’t done a special section on graduating high school seniors in past years, instead focusing on stories, photo galleries and videos from graduations, proms and others special events as the school year draws to a close.
This spring, of course, is different with schools forced by the coronavirus crisis into distance learning. Many won’t have in-person awards programs and commencements.
So this is our way of recognizing the seniors with special treatment — a section, in print and online, showing their faces and names and honoring them as graduates of the never-to-be-forgotten Class of 2020.
