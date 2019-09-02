Reporters, photographers and editors at The Herald Bulletin track what’s going on in the community and generate stories, photos, videos and other content to illuminate the most important and interesting issues, trends and possibilities.
And we need your help.
While there are only 14 of us in the newsroom, the readers of news in our print edition and on our website number in the tens of thousands. You consistently come through with news tips and story ideas for us.
I estimate that nearly half the content that appears in The Herald Bulletin and our other products can be traced to ideas and information provided by readers.
We send photographers and reporters to shoot photos and video at community events you let us know about, we pursue profiles of people you introduce to us, and we probe tips about alleged wrongdoing by government officials and local institutions.
Sometimes readers feel frustrated because we elect not to write a story or shoot a photo from a request they’ve made. We simply can’t pursue every idea.
But I do ask that our staff respond to every request for coverage so that you know we’ve received it and are considering its newsworthiness and balancing that against our resources.
If you’ve sent an idea to one of our journalists and not gotten a response, you are always welcome to contact me to make sure we’re aware of what’s going on and to ask about getting information in the newspaper.
Here’s a list of newsroom folks to contact with story ideas/information:
• For news: News Editor Jim Meyer, jim.meyer@heraldbulletin.com, 765-648-4230
• For features: Managing Editor of Digital Heather Bremer, heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com, 765-648-4254
• For sports: Sports Editor George Bremer, george.bremer@heraldbulletin.com, 765-640-4831
• For photos: Photo Editor John Cleary, john.cleary@heraldbulletin.com, 765-640-4875
• Send information on community meetings and events for briefs and other compilations to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com. To check on publication plans for such submissions, contact Editorial Assistant Tammy Talley, tammy.talley@heraldbulletin.com, 765-648-4242; or call the general newsroom line, 765-640-4800.
You may also contact our reporters. They’re always looking for story tips:
• Senior Reporter Ken de la Bastide, city/county government beat, ken.delabastide@heraldbulletin.com, 765-640-4863
• Rebecca Bibbs, education/local communities beat, rebecca.bibbs@heraldbulletin.com, 765-640-4883
• Traci Miller, cops/courts/fire beat, traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, 765-640-4805
• Andy Knight, business beat, andy.knight@heraldbulletin.com, 765-640-4809. Andy also has weekly editing assignments in our newsroom.
• Don Knight, health beat, don.knight@heraldbulletin.com, 765-640-4875. Don is a longtime photographer at The Herald Bulletin and recently took on additional reporting responsibilities.
In each case, your story idea/information should be provided, when possible, a week ahead of anticipated publication or event date.
Of course, you can connect with our journalists through Facebook and Twitter, as well.
And you’re always welcome to contact me or click on the “Contact Us” link on the home page at heraldbulletin.com.
