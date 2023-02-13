During the winter, when basketball season is in full swing, I attend upwards of 40 games. And when I’m not at a game, I end my winter nights camped in front of the TV watching a college or pro contest on TV and scrolling through box scores on my phone.
My wife sometimes accuses me of loving basketball more than her. It’s a different kind of love, I tell her. Impossible to compare. Like apples and oranges. Like alley-oop lobs and full-court presses.
In short, I’m a basketball head if ever there was one. I dig everything about the sport: the history, the competition, the intricate teamwork, the strategy, the display of athletic ability and skill, and the good, old-fashioned Hoosier barnburner drama of a really close game that comes down to a buzzer shot.
So, naturally, on Friday night in the middle of basketball season in the middle of basketball country, I walked into a packed, frenzied arena and sat down to enjoy a titanic struggle between two … wait for it … hockey teams.
Beckoned by my daughter Alix, a grad student at Notre Dame, I had driven up to South Bend to watch the Fighting Irish battle Big Ten rival Ohio State on the ice.
It was my first hockey game ever. I felt a little like I was cheating on basketball. But basketball will never know, I told myself. Yes, I responded, but I’ll know.
Hockey, I learned quickly, is an irresistible seductress. At least Notre Dame hockey is.
Compton Family Ice Arena on the Notre Dame campus is unlike any other sports venue I’ve visited. It exudes intimacy while seating a robust 5,022.
Shamrocks and ND’s green, navy and gold colors adorn everything from the lumbering Zamboni machines that clean and smooth the ice, to the spacious lobby, to the deck facades, to the dozens of varieties of ND hockey jerseys worn by the team’s legion of fans.
The ND hockey team sports bright gold helmets, just like the more famous football team. While everyone has heard of the Fighting Irish footballers, the hockey team’s many fans shared a secret with me Friday night.
Their team, their sport, is more exciting. The action is fast and furious. Huge, athletic men skating forward, sideways and backward at breakneck speeds, miraculously avoiding thousands of collisions while purposefully launching themselves into others.
Aside from the frenzy inspired by Notre Dame’s two goals (prompting deep, bone-jarring blasts from an amplified fog horn), nothing stirred the crowd like a hard shoulder check sending a Buckeye into the boards.
On three different occasions, it looked like the Fighting Irish would indeed be fighting with the Buckeyes, bringing the crowd to its feet before the meddlesome referees ruined everything by restoring peace and preserving lives.
At the end of it all, a phalanx of serenading Notre Dame tuba players marched out of the arena and off into the night campus as Fighting Irish fans skipped away in raucous, smiling glory, basking in their team’s 2-1 upset of the nationally ranked Buckeyes.
I was right there with them, in person and spirit, a hockey fan full born.
And now I’ll have to think up another rote response to my wife’s claims that I love basketball more than her.
“Well, honey, I love you more than hockey,” will no longer do.