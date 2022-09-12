As a longtime fan of the NFL, Major League Baseball and pro and college basketball for the better part of five decades, I’ve witnessed scads of blown leads, bonehead plays and epic collapses in pivotal games.
But I’ve never seen anything quite like what transpired Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida, in the final week of the 2021 NFL regular season.
The stakes were high for the Indianapolis Colts. If they won, they would qualify for the playoffs, the top goal of most NFL teams and their fans. But Indy lost miserably, 26-11, to the worst team in the league.
As a die-hard Colts fan, I was disgusted. I punched the “off” button on my TV remote, then went for a long walk in the cold to shake off the disappointment.
I know, I know. Not exactly a mature response, right?
Well, not that he’s the paragon of sanity, but Colts owner Jim Irsay had a similarly exasperated reaction to his team’s 2021 end-of-season embarrassment. He huddled with general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich into the wee hours of the next morning.
Exactly what words were exchanged in that room have never been shared publicly, but it’s a fair guess that Irsay wasn’t exactly patting Ballard and Reich on the back.
We do know this: Irsay issued at least one ultimatum — that quarterback Carson Wentz would not be on the team in 2022.
In the months since, Wentz has become the fall boy for everything that was wrong with the Colts in 2021. He’s been vilified, in particular, for his play in Jacksonville.
Certainly, Wentz’s performance that day was not stellar. It was a poor showing by a quarterback who had a below-average season.
But the lion’s share of the blame for Indy’s season-ending debacle belongs with Reich, not Wentz.
It’s the coach’s No. 1 job to prepare his team physically, mentally and emotionally for games. But the Colts looked lifeless in Jacksonville. They played without emotion, without inspiration.
That’s on Reich, who has many of the earmarks of a good NFL coach but has won just one playoff game in his four seasons as the Colts’ head coach.
On Sunday, Indy’s 2022 season began. As the owner wished, Wentz no longer wears the horseshoe on his helmet. The Colts traded him to Washington, where he led the Commanders to a season-opening victory Sunday.
The Colts, despite generally strong play from new quarterback Matt Ryan, stumbled and bumbled their way to a 20-20 tie with the lowly regarded Texans in Houston.
The Colts have yet to win a season opener in five tries under Reich.
A disappointing start after a horrible finish, leaving the sour memory of Jan. 9’s season-ending loss in Jacksonville lingering for Colts fans.
It will take a playoff run this season to wash away the bad taste. If the Colts falter again, Carson Wentz won’t be around to take the fall. The blame will rest squarely on Frank Reich’s shoulders.