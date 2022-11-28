The practice of preparing hot meals to enjoy with family and friends started almost 2 million years before the Pilgrims sat down with American Indians for the first Thanksgiving feast.
Scientists recently discovered the oldest evidence of cooking with fire, at a site known as Gesher Benot Ya’aqov in Israel. They found the remains of fire-cooked carp at the ancient lake. The hot meal was served an estimated 780,000 years ago and prepared by Homo erectus, early humans who walked upright.
While the Gesher Benot Ya’aqov find is the oldest discovery of a cooking site, anthropologists believe humans began cooking with fire 1.2 million years earlier, according to an Associated Press article.
The estimate is based on the relatively rapid growth in the size of the human brain beginning about that time; cooked food is easier to digest and nourish the body, fostering brain growth.
Homo sapiens didn’t show up until about 500,000 years ago, so cooking with fire is far older than our species.
Just a little something to chew on, along with any remaining Thanksgiving leftovers.
BOBCAT WATCH
Last week, I wrote about the growing bobcat population in Indiana as reflected on a Facebook page about sightings of the wild cat in the state. I noted that I didn’t find any bobcat images from Madison County on the page.
Madison County’s Jason Alumbaugh responded with an email about his bobcat experiences.
“I videoed this bobcat on opening day of deer firearms season in Owen County,” he wrote. “I was up in a tree thirty five feet high when he came in and leaned up against a tree fifteen yards from me for around a half hour. He spotted a squirrel on the ground and started stalking it.
“I have seen several bobcats down there the last few years but never been this close.”
You can find Alumbaugh’s video with this column at heraldbulletin.com.
Alumbaugh has trail cameras on the 35 acres he’s owned in Madison County for 11 years but has never seen a bobcat in this part of the state.
ABERNETHY MEA CULPA
OK. To be clear, I have nothing against Tom Abernethy, who started at forward for Indiana University’s undefeated 1976 national championship basketball team.
But a former colleague of mine pointed out that I failed to give him his due in a recent column. First, I misspelled his name as “Abernathy.” Then, I stated erroneously that he was the one starter on the ‘76 IU team not to play in the NBA.
Actually, Abernethy played five seasons in the league, including stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors and our own Indiana Pacers. He averaged 5.6 points a game, which is nothing to sneeze at, considering that he was competing alongside the world’s best players.
I hope that Tom and all of his fans will forgive me. No one wants to be on the wrong side of a team that never loses!