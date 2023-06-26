It’s fascinating to analyze responses to The Herald Bulletin’s poll questions.
The results, typically, sketch our readers — or at least the poll respondents — as a varied group with a slim majority leaning from moderate to liberal politically, with a vocal and sizeable minority who are much more conservative.
Here are some particularly interesting polls this month that will help you form your own picture of THB readers and the community. I’ve listed the date that each question appeared in print.
The results of each poll roughly 24 hours later appeared in the next print edition. The questions remain active on our website, so if you went there and checked results today, they might be a little different.
I’ve followed the reported results of each poll with a brief observation.
June 23: Have you ever lived in poverty?
• Yes 52%
• No 41%
• Not sure 7%
(184 responses)
- It’s surprising that more than half of respondents have experienced poverty, given that U.S. Census 2022 estimates show about 16% of Madison County’s population living in poverty. The poll results would seem to indicate that many of the respondents experienced poverty in the past but have escaped it. Or perhaps their definition of poverty is different than the government’s.
June 22: What’s your favorite month for weather in the Madison County area?
• January 1%
• February 1%
• March 1%
• April 6%
• May 15%
• June 16%
• July 12%
• August 4%
• September 12%
• October 27%
• November 2%
• December 3%
(171 responses)
- It seems respondents like it cool but not wet (as it often is in the spring). And it’s crystal clear that Madison County residents don’t like the cold-weather months.
June 14: Do you consider yourself an ally of the LGBTQ+ community in their fight for equality?
• Yes 37%
• No 57%
• Not sure 6%
(247 responses)
- Over the years, I’ve noted a general skepticism among THB poll respondents regarding the plight of people who live outside the mainstream.
June 10: Are you worried about your ability to afford current or future medical needs?
• Yes, greatly 52%
• Yes, a little 30%
• No 17%
• I’m not sure whether to be worried or not 1%
(206 responses)
- Eighty-two percent of respondents express concern about this. That’s a high number, but frankly I’m surprised it’s not closer to 100%. Perhaps some people feel costs of medical procedures are just so high that there’s no use worrying about them.
June 9: Do you agree with YouTube’s decision not to remove false claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent?
• No 56%
• Yes 40%
• Not sure 4%
(188 responses)
- Results of this poll are difficult to interpret, since the topic is highly political, involving both freedom of speech and social media behavior.
June 8: Did the city of Anderson do the right thing by forcing the homeless to vacate their encampment along the White River on city property?
• Yes 67%
• No 23%
• Not sure 10%
(212 responses)
- Results indicate that most respondents here prioritize law, order and public safety.
June 3: How much confidence do you have that the UN climate summit, which will be hosted by a United Arab Emirates oil executive, will result in initiatives to help slow global warming?
• A lot 1%
• A little 13%
• None at all 37%
• It doesn’t matter; climate change is naturally occurring 48%
• Not sure 1%
(198 responses)
- To me, this is the most distressing result among the polls noted here. Nearly half of respondents have bought into the false narrative that humans are not accelerating climate change.
-----
I should point out that The Herald Bulletin’s poll questions aren’t scientific, but they are — to me, anyway — thought provoking.
You can participate in our polls on the home page at heraldbulletin.com. Or, if you don’t get online, call the newsroom at 765-640-4840 to let us know how you’d respond to the poll, and we’ll add your response.
If you have an idea for a poll question, don’t hesitate to email or call me.