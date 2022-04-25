Here’s the truth of the matter.
I’m not a house flipper. I’m more of a house flopper.
Where some smart, energetic, handy folks can take a house that’s down and out and transform it to up and in, I tend to do the opposite.
But part of becoming a better person — in this case, a better homeowner — is to recognize your weaknesses and do something about it, right?
Easier written than done for me.
I’m pretty busy with my job, my family and my interests in sports, literature, music, nature and napping. But frankly, if I just took a little time each week to address problems, large and small, around my house, it would look a whole lot nicer.
There’s that spot in the corner of the kitchen ceiling where the plaster has basically given up.
And the needy window frame in the dining room that, though water doesn’t leak around it, needs either repainting or repairing.
And the weepy spot above the towel closet that cries when it’s raining hard with a strong wind blowing from the west.
And the carpet begging (with my wife’s help) to be replaced in the bedrooms.
And the landscaping out front that desperately needs expert attention before the dandelion mutiny gets totally out of hand.
When my wife, our 18-year-old son and I moved into our little bungalow back in early 2020, one of my 20-something daughters insisted that we should knock the wall down between the kitchen and dining room.
“Good idea, Sweetie,” I said in my best patronizing dad tone, “but that’s a load-bearing wall.”
Of course, I have no idea whether it really is. But I sure as heck didn’t want to go through the ordeal — and expense — of knocking down a wall.
That’s why home improvement and I don’t really get along: I know nothing about it, and it wants nothing to do with me. Plus, I’m cheap, and home improvement devours money like a chimpanzee binges on bananas.
But now I’m rethinking that relationship. I’m inspired by the stories in the summer issue of Madison magazine about folks who have taken their homes by the scruff of the neck, stared them in the eye and snarled, “Now, see here! You’re going to do as I say! And you’re going to like it!”
So now I’m thinking again about that kitchen wall.
Maybe I’ll take a sledgehammer to it next weekend.
On second thought, maybe I’ll pay someone who has a notion of what the heck they’re doing.
Perhaps you’ll be inspired by the summer issue of Madison to undertake a major improvement of your home.
You’ll surely enjoy reading the magazine, which includes Madison staples such as a Q&A with a local newsmaker, health tips, Steve Jackson’s local history column, Howard Hewitt‘s wine column, summer recipes and photos of people across Madison County doing interesting things.
Many subscribers to The Herald Bulletin will receive the magazine with the April 29 paper.
It can also be picked up for free at retail locations around the county and at The Herald Bulletin office, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson. Or you can subscribe to get it mailed to your home by contracting The Herald Bulletin at 765-622-1212.