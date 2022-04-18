The war in Ukraine is a horrific human tragedy, sending economic tremors and the threat of military escalation around the globe.
U.S. media has covered the war wall-to-wall, and rightly so, given civilian deaths and displacement and Russia’s ability and willingness to inflict mass destruction, as well as worries over Vladimir Putin’s volatility and short-range and long-range intent.
But, as can happen when huge news stories break, U.S. media’s coverage of Ukraine may be outsized, from a true global perspective, compared with its attention to recent and current conflicts elsewhere, particularly in Africa.
It’s not a new phenomenon. For years, I’ve noted the tendency of U.S. newspapers to devote prominent page placement and significant space to humanitarian tragedies and war (or the threat of it) in Europe, while offering minimal coverage, often relegated to an inside page, of news with an even higher human impact in Africa and Asia.
A Bangladeshi mudslide killing 100 people, for example, might merit a brief news story, while a train crash in France claiming 20 lives would lead newspaper front pages, TV newscasts and, now, social media discussion.
In a sense, this is understandable, given America’s deep historic, military and cultural ties to Europe. But in another sense, it may be driven by latent racial prejudice. When the victims are white, mass media, dominated by white journalists and marketers, seems simply to care more — and to believe its audiences care more.
I asked my daughter Alix, whose graduate school cohort at Notre Dame includes students from about two dozen countries, whether her foreign colleagues from Africa and Asia had expressed concern about U.S. media ignoring other war-driven human tragedies while covering Ukraine.
“Yes,” she said, “that’s the No. 1 topic of discussion related to the war in Ukraine.”
A map on the website of the Council on Foreign Relations — a 101-year-old nonprofit, independent, nonpartisan American think tank — illustrates the tendency of Americans to view events in Africa as less important.
The map pinpoints 27 flashpoints of concern to American interests spread across the continents. While nine are located in Africa, none of those is rated of “critical” concern to U.S. interests. Just two of the nine are rated “significant;” the remaining four are categorized of “limited” interest to the United States.
The website of World Food Program USA, a U.S.-based non-profit dedicated to building support for the United Nations World Food Programme, offers a better picture of the scale of humanitarian crises in Africa.
“Conflict ravages countries in countless ways,” a story on the website begins. “And it’s the number one cause of hunger in the world, tearing families, communities, infrastructure, food systems and entire regions apart.”
The article lists the six most concerning crises, leading with Ukraine. Two of the next five listed are happening in Africa.
• In Ethiopia, decades of war with neighboring Eritrea paired with two years of civil war have “exacted a devastating toll on civilians,” according to the article. “Communities are continuously caught in the middle — killed, displaced and pushed into starvation as conflict blocks aid and cuts off communication.”
• Since South Sudan’s declaration of independence from Sudan 11 years ago, civil war has raged, pitting the government and multiple opposition forces against one another. More than 7 million South Sudanese, 60% of the population, suffer from hunger.
It’s likely that most Americans are only vaguely aware, if at all, of the crises in Ethiopia and South Sudan, despite the scale of misery and the fact that those armed conflicts — like the one in Ukraine — are motivated by the quest for power vs. the natural desire for self-determination.
American awareness, interest and concern are driven, largely, by media coverage. For the sake of the tens of millions of people suffering destruction, bloodshed and hunger in Africa, we have to do better.