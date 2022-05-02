When I was a kid, maybe 12 years old, one of my brothers and I saw a badger in a hay field in Wabash County.
We were excited to tell my dad, a biology teacher and nature lover, about the badger, but he was skeptical.
“Must have been a groundhog, boys,” he said. “Badgers don’t live around here.”
The next day, as we were baling hay in the same field, we saw the badger — and a pair of cubs. This time, Dad was with us.
He apologized for having doubted us, then scratched his head as we watched the cubs tottering around the opening of their den in the middle of the field.
“With wildlife, you just never know,” Dad said, chuckling.
As the decades have passed since, the fauna of Indiana has indeed been surprisingly resurgent. Badgers, for instance, have now been reported in 80 of the state’s 92 counties, most often in the northern portion of Indiana
I spend quite a bit of time driving in Madison, Delaware, Howard, Cass, Huntington, Wabash and Miami counties and try to stick to two-lane state highways and county roads whenever I can so that I’m embedded in the countryside and can enjoy the landscape — and capitalize on opportunities to see wild creatures.
I wrote a column a few years ago about seeing a bald eagle up close at Muncie’s Prairie Creek Lake. A man who lives near Pendleton then sent me photos of eagles around his property. Since then, I’ve seen the great white-headed birds of prey in several different areas of the Hoosier state, including Wabash County and right smack-dab in downtown Muncie on the White River.
My most recent eagle sighting came Saturday while morel mushroom hunting with Herald Bulletin outdoors columnist Rick Bramwell near Pendleton. The majestic bird soared silently over the 16-acre patch of woods while we watched.
The eagle’s reintroduction in Indiana can be credited to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, as well as the efforts of conservationists and environmentalists.
A government program encouraging Indiana farmers to maintain wetlands surely has had a positive impact on several species. My dad participated in the program, and my mom has, too, since his death.
I never saw or heard a coyote when I was growing up, but if you live in rural Indiana now, you’re likely to hear them yipping in the distance at dusk. And if you’re driving at night and keep alert, you’ll sometimes see them in the ditches or crossing the road.
A few red-tailed hawks were around when I was a kid, but now it’s unusual to drive a stretch of more than a few miles through the Indiana countryside without seeing one perched atop a telephone pole or high up in a tree line scanning the ground for prey.
And I’ve had a few encounters in recent years with wild turkeys, most recently in northern Delaware County on a hilly, winding road. I spied the tom in the ditch as I drove past. Carefully, I backed up to the spot to have another look, but he had disappeared.
I eased forward, scanning the woods beyond the ditch, and finally saw him, strutting along a ridge and camouflaged in the sparse early-spring undergrowth.
I hope to see a bobcat in Indiana someday. According to the state DNR, they’ve been sighted in nearly every county, most commonly in the south and southwest parts of Indiana.
If I do get lucky enough to see one of these native wildcats, I’ll think of my dad. I bet he’d believe me this time.