Quirky? Likable? Impulsive? Goodhearted? Eccentric?
How about enigmatic?
Yeah, all of these adjectives describe Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.
Listening to Irsay address the crowd and then sing (ahem!) with his band at the Colts Kickoff Concert on Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, I thought about the first time I saw him in person, back in the early 1980s after the Colts moved to Indianapolis.
I was a sports writer then, covering Colts training camp at Anderson University for The Herald Bulletin.
Robert Irsay, the famously impetuous owner of the Colts in those days, had installed Jim, his son, as general manager in 1984 at the preposterously young age of 24.
In that role, the younger Irsay would meet with the media frequently during practice.
To my recollection, he always wore sunglasses and he always, always seemed uncertain of himself. A lot of what he said just didn’t make sense. I also remember him being extremely muscular, looking every bit the linebacker he’d played at Southern Methodist University. I wondered whether he was on steroids.
In so many ways, he was a young man in over his head, unprepared through no fault of his own for an exceedingly difficult job.
Still, something about Jim Irsay struck a positive chord. He seemed genuine. Regardless of his silver spoon, it was clear life wasn’t easy for him. He was vulnerable, and he was genuine.
For many years after papa Irsay died in 1997, Jim appeared determined to avoid his father’s worst vice as an NFL owner, a tendency to make snap decisions out of anger or impatience.
The son’s more mature approach and longer range view of success reaped huge rewards for the franchise and its fans. During the first decade of the 2000s, Indy had the best record in the NFL, dominated the American Football Conference’s South Division and won a Super Bowl.
Many of management’s best decisions during the franchise’s Indy glory days involved running backs. The club adroitly pivoted from Marshall Faulk to Edgerrin James to Joseph Addai, never sticking with any running back too long and generally avoiding outsized contracts.
Understanding that history sheds a different light, from at least a couple of perspectives, on the current Jonathan Taylor contract squabble.
First, it’s nothing new for the Colts to move on from a star running back seemingly in the prime of his career. Second, Irsay should stay away from Twitter, where his comments have driven a wedge between management and Taylor. Social media didn’t yet exist during the difficult running back transitions of the past.
Irsay’s self-control has slipped since the early 2000s, when the team drafted well and surrounded quarterback Peyton Manning with talented teammates and smart coaches.
Over the past couple of years, Irsay has morphed into a latter-day version of his father. Directing Coach Frank Reich to bench quarterback Matt Ryan and replace him with untested third-stringer Sam Ehlinger was a Robert Irsay-style move if I’ve ever seen one.
Then, Irsay clearly channeled his old man when, after the quarterback switch proved to be an unmitigated disaster, he turned around and fired Reich. And to top it all off, he then hired Jeff Saturday, a man who had not coached a snap as an assistant in the NFL, as the interim coach, putting the beloved former Colt in a no-win situation — literally.
Would the Jim Irsay of the early 2000s have pulled these boneheaded moves? I don’t think so.
Still, despite all of these flaws, there’s something fundamentally good about Jim Irsay, who has spoken openly about his personal battles with addiction and mental illness.
Witness Friday night, when he threw the Kickoff Concert for Colts fans. Admission was free, the displays of Colts and rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia were engrossing, the music was great, and hundreds of thousands of dollars were raised to fight childhood cancer and promote mental health.
The event, all told, must have cost the Colts owner several million dollars. But he did it to share his love of the community and his passion for classic rock ‘n’ roll with the team’s fans.
That’s the best of Jim Irsay. His enthusiasm, vulnerability and generosity won the day.
Now, as a new era of hope dawns for Colts fans with the rise of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, we could use not only the Jim Irsay who hosted the Kickoff Concert but also the one who guided the franchise through the Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck eras.
We need the Jim Irsay who let his coaches coach and resisted the urge to become bigger than the team itself.