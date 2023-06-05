What’s 5-foot-2, 93 pounds and runs like the wind?
Faith Kipyegon of Kenya.
Friday in a professional track meet in Florence, Italy, Kipyegon ran a race for the ages, shattering the women’s record in the 1,500 meters (109 meters short of a mile), by crossing the finish line in 3 minutes, 49.11 seconds.
Kipyegon ran away from a world-class field, finishing nearly seven seconds ahead of second-place Laura Muir of Great Britain.
If you love high-level track and field as much as I love it, you’ll understand the significance of Kipyegon’s run in Florence, where she became the first woman in history to run 1,500 meters in less than 3:50.
If you don’t really follow track and field, this fact might help you grasp Kipyegon’s historic accomplishment: Her time would have captured the 2016 Olympic men’s 1,500-meter gold medal.
That race is particularly noteworthy for Americans because the USA’s Matthew Centrowitz won the gold. It was the first time an American had prevailed in the men’s Olympic 1,500 since 1908.
Kipyegon’s recent run was nearly a full second faster than Centrowitz’s 2016 gold-medal performance.
Watch a replay of Friday’s race, and you’ll get the impression that she could have run even faster. While her competitors labored behind her, the effort etched on their faces as they pumped their arms frantically, Kipygon was the moving picture of composure.
From the start through the finish line, she was light on her feet and fluid in stride, her arms, legs, torso, everything working in perfect unison.
Don’t get the wrong impression. While Kipyegon is a superior natural athlete, seemingly built for the 1,500, her determination to capture this world record was fierce.
Nine months ago in Monaco, she was just three-tenths of a second too slow. Genzebe Dibaba’s 2015 standard of 3:50.07 withstood the assault.
But the lithe, good-natured Kenyan wasn’t to be denied Friday.
“When I crossed the finish line, I knew I broke the world record because I had a good finish and felt very strong at the end. I knew everything was possible,” Kipyegon said after celebrating with her competitors on the track.
She’s won two Olympic golds and two World Championship golds in the 1,500. Now she holds the world record.
I’d love to see her focus over the next several months on breaking the women’s world record in the mile — 4:12.33 — established by Sifan Hassan in 2019.
The pace set by Kipyegon on Friday in the 1,500 extrapolates to a 4:07 mile. Assuming a slightly slower pace for the slightly longer distance, she still would have finished below 4:10.
And that, my friends, is getting into the neighborhood of the famed four-minute barrier.
In 1954, Roger Bannister became the first person to break the barrier. Wouldn’t it be appropriate if next year, 70 years after Bannister’s famous feat, a woman were to eclipse four minutes in the mile?
Don’t bet against Faith Kipyegon.