While our primary mission will always be delivering local news to you in our print editions and on our website, The Herald Bulletin is much more than a traditional newspaper.
We’re also a magazine producer, a book publisher and an advocate for the community. Witness several projects currently in the works.
Empty Stocking Fund
The Herald Bulletin’s annual collaboration with the local Salvation Army launched last week. Most of you know how it works. Community members send cash or checks to the newspaper to be added to the Empty Stocking Fund, and all of the money goes to the Salvation Army to help local families enjoy the Christmas season.
A donation form is running frequently in our print edition. Just fill it out, add your contribution, and send it to us through the mail or drop it by our offices.
Then, we print a list of recent donations weekly in The Herald Bulletin. If you prefer, we can list your contribution under anonymous. The Empty Stocking Fund campaign lasts through Christmas Day.
Last year, we set a record with more than $30,000 in donations; our goal this year is to top $30,000 again. That’s pretty ambitious, but the community is pretty ambitious, too, when it comes to helping one another.
Person of the Year
One of my favorite annual initiatives is The Herald Bulletin’s community Person of the Year program. At the end of each year, the newspaper recognizes a local person who made a profoundly positive impact in the community over the past 12 months. We also consider past contributions. The only other criteria is that the person lives in Madison County.
Send your nomination to me via email at scott.underwood@heraldbulletin.com or mail it to me at Person of the Year, The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. Please include contact information for yourself and your nominee. For emails, please put Person of the Year in the subject line.
Nominations are due Friday, Dec. 9. The 2022 Person of the Year will be announced in The Herald Bulletin on Jan. 30.
Local history book
Madison County Historian Steve Jackson has done it again, weaving interesting tales of our community’s past into a must-read coffee table book.
“A County Called Madison: Historic Events of the 20th Century,” will be arriving at The Herald Bulletin soon. If you haven’t yet, you’ll want to order a copy for yourself. These books also make great Christmas presents.
Jackson’s latest book is the second of a three-volume series commemorating Madison County’s 2023 bicentennial. Copies of the first book in the series, “A County Called Madison: Historic Events of the 19th Century,” are also available.
To reserve your copies of both books, stop by The Herald Bulletin or call our customer service desk at 765-640-4848.
Diversity Magazine
To give voice to people of color living in our community and to celebrate the Madison County area’s diversity, The Herald Bulletin will publish a new magazine called, appropriately and simply enough, “Diversity.”
We’ll be putting the final touches on the pages of the magazine this week, and it will go to the printer next week for distribution in late December. I’ll provide details about the distribution in an upcoming column.
The magazine is filled with stories about interesting people of color talking candidly about their experiences in the community and their vision for the future.
-----
I hope that you’ll make a point of reading these special publications, and that you’ll take part in the Person of the Year and Empty Stocking Fund efforts.
Together, we can make this another special holiday season in Madison County.