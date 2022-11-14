About a week before the midterm election culminated Tuesday in the United States, another pivotal election for the future of our country — and the world — concluded in Brazil.
Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva unseated incumbent President Jair Bosonaro, a right-wing populist, by the razor-thin margin of 1.6 percentage points.
The environment was one of da Silva’s campaign cornerstones, whereas Bosonaro had allowed a steep increase in Amazon deforestation during his four-year term.
The sheer size of the Amazon rainforest — it spans 2.5 million square miles, as large as the 48 contiguous U.S. states — underscores its global significance but can also veil its fragile vulnerability to logging, mining, ranching and other development.
The Amazon is important to Brazil and the entire Earth for so many reasons:
• The largest tropical forest on the planet, it has the world’s highest density of plant and animal species. In fact, roughly 10% of known species live in the Amazon, home to millions of species of birds, insects, plants and other life forms.
You might be aware that unique animals such as the jaguar, poison dart frog and Amazon river dolphin call the rainforest home, but many species living there remain to be identified and recorded.
The lifeblood of the gigantic rainforest, the 4,000-mile-long Amazon River, boasts the world’s largest reservoir of fresh-water fish species.
• The Amazon is also home to about 120 tribes of indigenous peoples. These tribes, some so remote that they haven’t yet had significant contact with the outside world, have lived in the Amazon region for thousands of years. Their knowledge of the region’s plant species, thousands of which hold medicinal and nutritional value, is irreplaceable.
• While the peoples and species of the Amazon deserve protection, the rainforest’s ecological value is of tremendous consequence to the United States and the rest of the world.
The rainforest stabilizes rainfall patterns as far away as the U.S. The trees of the forest hold an estimated 100 billion tons of carbon dioxide, mitigating climate change. And the Amazon provides more than 20% of the world’s oxygen.
Clearly, preservation of the Amazon is key to the planet’s ecosystem and, ultimately, to quality of human life everywhere.
That’s one of the reasons da Silva’s victory in the Brazilian presidential election in late October was celebrated by much of the world.
“Looking forward to working with @LulaOficial to … advance shared priorities — like protecting the environment,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“Huge congratulations to @LulaOficial on a tremendous victory in the Brazilian elections. Look forward to working with you on protecting our global environment,” echoed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Lula da Silva soon after his victory. According to a White House news release, “the two leaders discussed the strong relationship between the United States and Brazil, and committed to continue working as partners to address common challenges, including combating climate change …”
Da Silva had resounding success protecting the Amazon during his previous years as president from 2003 to 2012. He strengthened Brazilian environmental protection agencies, created zero-development areas and bolstered law enforcement efforts in the Amazon. As a result, deforestation declined 80% from 2004 to 2012.
But when Bolsonaro won the presidency in 2018, he introduced an era of expanded mining, logging and ranching.
Late the next year, da Silva was released from prison, where he had been held on charges of corruption. Just three years later, he is back as Brazil’s president.
Reinstituting his social equity programs and Amazon policy won’t be an easy task. Da Silva won only a slim majority of votes in the election, and lost the popular vote in some Amazon forest states, where economic development is prized as much as environmental measures.
The United States and the rest of the world will be watching Brazil carefully over the next few years, hoping that da Silva succeeds. The health of the worldwide environment depends on it.