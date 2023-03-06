Editor’s note: Scott Underwood is vacationing in sunny North Carolina this week, so we’re resurrecting his column from March 2, 2015. Notice how different the weather was in late February that year than this? Also, he has a “mustache” now. Look him up, if you want a good belly-laugh.
On Feb. 1 in recent years, I started what I called a 60-degree beard. The idea was to keep the beard until the temperature touched 60 degrees.
It was my way of looking past the lingering cold, snow and ice to a more temperate day, to the dawning of spring in the Madison County area.
The problem is that I hate having a beard. It itches like a face full of mosquito bites, and I begin to look like a deranged, balding Neil Patrick Harris.
So this year, I chose a different attitude. No 60-degree beard. And no pining for warmer temperatures. I decided to embrace the winter while it lasts, to spend quality time with it as you would a valued friend who is about to leave home for several months.
With this fresh outlook, I pulled on my rubber boots Sunday morning and waded through half a foot of snow to drive with my wife to Wal-Mart for groceries.
Inside, I watched haggard souls haunt the aisles, stumbling about with the wan aimlessness of the winter-weary undead. Their mouths hung open, a low growl issuing forth as they clawed boxes of cereal and cans of soup into their carts.
I tried to make eye contact, to give them a smile, to exchange a cheery hello. But they did not speak my language, the vernacular of winter appreciation. They looked through me. I did not exist. To them, the only thing in the world: survival for the coming of spring.
This darkened my mood, and I realized that my shoulders had begun to slump and my boots had begun to shuffle. With great effort, I corrected my posture and picked up my pace as I rounded the corner into the potato chip aisle.
Where my cart bumped with a jarring jolt into another.
I looked up and then down, blinking hard and shielding my eyes with my hands from the blinding vision before me. A pale, blonde woman wearing a bright white snowsuit.
“Oh, sorry,” she warbled, “I’m just in a hurry to get back outside! Isn’t it beautiful?”
Then, she was off, a blur of white, sledding toward the frozen goods aisle.
I shook my head and rubbed my eyes, then stepped around the corner to find her. But she was gone. Just like that.
When I met my wife at the checkout area, she looked at me sideways.
“Are you all right?” she asked. “You don’t look so good.”
Back at home, I trudged through the snow and went inside to use the bathroom. I glanced in the mirror. Sunken eyes stared dully back at me above a forest of itchy stubble. I realized I had not shaved since Thursday.
That’s when it hit me like a bucket of ice water in the face.
You either love winter or you do not. You cannot pretend.