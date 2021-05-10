Editor’s note: This column was originally published in 2014. It has been updated here.
When we poll readers and ask which season they favor in Madison County, the more temperate (ahem) times of year – spring and fall – invariably rank at the top.
In an April 2021 online poll, we asked readers what they like most about spring and gave these options:
• New life
• It’s not winter
• It leads to summer
• Other
As of this writing, “it’s not winter” leads by a single vote over “new life.”
My favorite seasons are spring and fall.
I like the early fall, when there’s just a touch of chill in the morning and evening but the days are bright and warm. And I like the late spring, when the rains abate and the temperatures stretch into the low 80s.
With 41 days remaining in spring 2021, it looks like it will be at least a week before we’re reminded of what a really hot day feels like.
But, rest assured, warmer spring days are on the way. Ten reasons to love the season in Madison County:
10. The opening of seasonal restaurants. My taste buds tingle when I see cars gathered at Gene’s Root Beer, Frazier’s Dairy Maid and other culinary establishments that have hibernated during winter.
9. Baseball season. Nothing says spring like the renewal of America’s pastime. The leisurely pace of the game invites a lazy afternoon of relaxation long before summer officially arrives.
8. Fishing. After a long winter lying low, the bass and bluegill start biting when the weather warms up. Even if you don’t catch anything, time spent fishing, as they say, isn’t subtracted from your life.
7. Songbirds. Even the heaviest spirit is buoyed by the melody of chirps and tweets (the non-digital kind) filling the air.
6. Parks. The insects aren’t swarming yet, and the weather encourages long walks at Shadyside or Falls or Beulah or any other scenic local park. It’s good for the body — and the soul.
5. Prom and graduation. These rites of passage hold special significance for the participants — and for past participants like me.
4. Morel mushrooms. The season is fleeting — mid-April through mid-May — adding to the urgency of the hunt. Morels aren’t easy (especially for me) to find, but these succulent fungi are well worth the effort. And, as with fishing, even if your quest fails, your soul has benefited from the commune with nature.
3. Flowering trees. Brilliant magnolias, ornamental pears and other varieties have exploded in an array of colors. Anderson is particularly noted for its redbuds, which cast a lively pink hue at nearly every turn.
2. Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. Yesterday we celebrated many of the most important women in our lives. My mom has always been a foundation of support and a tremendous role model. Father’s Day in 2021 falls on the last day of spring. For me, that seems so fitting, since my dad was a teacher and a farmer, and my memories of him most often revolve around working together on the farm during summers.
1. After the extreme cold and heavy snow of an Indiana winter, what do I like most about the spring? I agree with our readers … It’s not winter!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.