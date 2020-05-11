This story isn’t about the travel team basketball coach who is charged with raping them. That story was published Saturday.
This story is about two Madison County girls who mustered the courage to tell what happened to them, to endure the investigation that follows and to relive their nightmare over and over again.
It’s a story about two brave girls, just 15 years old, who must know that by exposing their alleged assailant they expose themselves to the stigma that stubbornly clings to victims of sexual assault.
But they told anyway.
We don’t know these girls. Their names are redacted from public documents, and The Herald Bulletin and other media wouldn’t report their identities, anyway.
But most of us know or have known girls of their age. Most are changing rapidly, desperately trying to find their place in a world where they suddenly look and feel different.
Most 15-year-old girls are in flux, their minds and emotions racing to catch up with their bodies, or vice versa.
I’ve raised two daughters and coached junior high girls basketball for many years. So, I’ve seen the angst and awkwardness, the childhood innocence countered by the determination to grow up quickly as their 15th birthday approaches.
These two 15-year-old girls didn’t tell their stories initially.
You can imagine their confusion, their pain, their anger, their fear, their desire to pretend it didn’t happen or to bury it deep in the recesses of their mind.
But anyone who has endured sexual assault or any expert will tell you that ignoring such abuse is impossible. The memory cannot be shaken.
These girls had a choice. Try to ignore it. Or talk about. The first path, perhaps, seemed easier in the beginning. The second path, perhaps, will lead to a healthier outcome.
And then, of course, there’s fear of the alleged assailant. In at least one case, reportedly, he threatened to harm the girl’s family. Another time, he held a gun to the girl’s head, according to police.
The alleged attacks — each girl says it happened to them twice — occurred months ago.
At first they didn’t tell.
Months passed, and something changed their minds.
Why did the girls ultimately choose the path that many victims of sexual assault wouldn’t dare tread upon?
Were they motivated by a sense of justice or a need for retribution?
Or did they summon the courage because they were old enough to know that if they didn’t tell, other girls would fall prey to their alleged assailant? Maybe they knew or suspected that he was already targeting others.
Whatever their motivation, if the allegations are true, these two courageous girls have done a great service to the community.
Sources tell The Herald Bulletin that he was seen at local junior high games, recruiting girls to play on his travel team. He might have been calculating his next moves, positioning himself to assault more young girls.
Because of these two 15-year-old girls’ courage, maybe others who might have been targets will be spared the trauma.
Maybe their stories will embolden other girls to come forward and expose other sexual predators.
And maybe those who would do harm to children by positioning themselves as authority figures will recoil, blinking in the light of truth and shrinking from their wicked deeds.
