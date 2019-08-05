School is back in session. I’m sitting here after just two days with students and I’m tired. It takes a while to get your teacher legs back.
It’s been a very good first two days of school. We start back with students on a Thursday. I think it’s a good thing to have an abbreviated week to start the year. It allows teachers and students to acclimate slowly to being back to work. We have used these first two days very wisely, I believe. Our focus has been on building the foundation for a new school culture. That’s time well spent and a great place to begin.
I’ve written here before about the fact that the last couple years have been rough ones for me and many teachers with whom I’ve worked for many years. Many circumstances, some well beyond our control, have brought on a lot of stress and trauma. Frankly, it had damaged the culture in which we all work.
The last two years have seen many of the old guard of our staff move on through retirement, career changes or taking teaching or administrative jobs in other schools. It dawned upon me at the end of the last school year that I am now the most tenured male employee in my school. With more departures this year, there are now a very small handful of staff at the school who have been there as long as me. It’s an odd feeling walking the old familiar hallways but seeing so few familiar faces. But change is inevitable and that’s not always a bad thing.
With so many new young teachers bringing their unique talents and energy into the building, the time is ripe to build a new culture. So, we have used the first two days of school to teach lessons that set the framework for doing just that. I’ve loved it.
On Thursday, I taught a lesson about the choices we face, the consequences that follow our choices — positive and negative — and the fact that we all make poor choices from time to time. It’s how we reflect upon those choices and consequences that help us grow and mature. If we can keep from repeating bad choices, we are heading in the right direction and if we can get 1,100 students to start thinking that way, then we are well on our way toward building a new culture.
We talked about image; about what kind of image we want to portray as individuals; about what kind of image we wanted our school to have. We talked about important stuff. We talked about stuff that matters. As a social studies teacher, it was a great tie in with a lot of things I will be teaching them later, as well.
These first two days of school have been worthwhile. We poured a solid foundation. Now we rest for the weekend. When we come back on Monday, we start building that new culture.
Alexandria native Shane Phipps is an author and teacher in Indianapolis. His column appears Mondays in the Herald Bulletin. Email him at shphipps@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.