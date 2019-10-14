I’ve been teaching for almost 20 years now, and I’ve started to reflect back on some of the fads I’ve watched pass by me in that time.
Some of them were short-lived while some have die — or are still dying — a long, hard death. Let’s look at some examples.
Sagging Pants
You’ve all seen it; young men walking down the street with their pants down below their butts, proudly displaying whatever boxer shorts they happen to be sporting that day.
This fad has lingered for decades, and when I first started teaching, it was widespread and rampant. Most school dress codes forbid sagging, so for many years, it was a constant battle being fought between school staffs and students.
I am happy to report that sagging has very slowly begun to fade away. In the early 2000s, I would guess that more than half of male students tried to get away with sagging. Today, at my school anyway, saggers are very few and far between.
Other Clothing Fads
Although sagging seems to be on the way out, there are other clothing trends that still make me scratch my head in bewilderment.
Hooded sweatshirts, or hoodies, have become ubiquitous and they transcend weather conditions. Go into any school on a sizzling August afternoon and you’ll find hoodies galore. They make me sweat just thinking about it. Hoodies then become extremely poor substitutes for winter coats when cold weather arrives.
Speaking of cold weather, many students will try to wear shorts right through the winter. Many school districts have cut off times where shorts are no longer permitted. Fall break seems to be a pretty popular date where it makes sense to put the shorts away for winter.
And the newest clothing craze that amuses me to no end involves shoes. Kids love their new sneakers, and the new fad is to keep them as pristine and “crease free” as possible. Woe be unto the student who creases their new kicks.
Consequently, we are raising a generation of children who’ve developed a shuffling gate that keeps their feet from flexing as the walk, just to keep their sneakers wrinkle-free. I kid you not.
Games
There’ve been game trends too numerous to mention that have come and go over the years. Who could forget the Rubik’s Cube? Those have gone away and made multiple comebacks over the years.
A more annoying game fad that has, thankfully, almost completely disappeared are the fidget-spinners. I haven’t seen one for a while and I don’t miss them.
And then there were the teacher-maddening crazes of drum-tapping (tapping out drumbeats on desks) and bottle-flipping (flipping half-filled water bottles into the air and trying to get them to stick the landing). Those two fads once infected classrooms like the plague. Thankfully, they have declined drastically in recent years to the great relief of teachers everywhere.
