Let’s talk about money this week.
Recently, two major financial stories have emerged from the Hoosier state. One of them is that Indiana boasts a more than $2 billion budget surplus. That sounds great, I guess. The other story is that Indiana ranks 47th (and, last time I counted, there were only 50 stars on Old Glory) in spending per public school student. Can you see where I’m going with this?
At this point, I don’t think it’s even debatable that the leading politicians in Indiana have created policies that have been detrimental to the health and well-being of public schools and all their stakeholders. Going back to the days of Daniels, Bennett, Pence, et al, we’ve seen a steady push to funnel more public tax dollars out of public schools and into charter schools and private schools. Each move in favor of such schools reduces the amount of money spent on public school students. So it should be anything but shocking to see Indiana very near the bottom of the list of states when it comes to public school student expenditures. This coupled with the increased accountability on teachers, with their pay raises being based upon standardized test scores, has created a very critical shortage of teachers across the state that’s only getting worse by the day.
Last year, Indiana rolled out a brand new, electronic-based standardized test called ILEARN. This test cost more than $40 million to administer and less than half of students across the state passed it — less than half.
The state continues to spend millions and millions of dollars of taxpayer money to play the shell game with public schools. They keep changing the game, the way it’s scored, the way it’s played, all of it. One is left to wonder what the purpose of it all is. Are they intentionally setting the system up to fail so that they can continue to push for privatization? It certainly feels like it sometimes. By the way, most of the pet charter schools being pushed by so many politicians routinely perform worse than public schools on standardized tests. That’s why former state Secretary of Education Tony Bennett infamously attempted to change the grade of his pet charter school back in 2012. When hidden agendas are brought to light like that, it raises an awful lot of questions.
We are quickly approaching a crisis — if we haven’t already arrived — where the piper will have to be paid. We have far too few teachers and far too few preparing to enter the profession. There are special education aides and secretaries being pulled from their positions and forced to cover classes as substitutes because no substitute teachers can be found. This problem isn’t getting better, it’s getting worse.
So forgive me if I get a little hot under the collar when I hear politicians boasting about a $2 billion surplus. If you want to invest in our future, invest in public schools.
