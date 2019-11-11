Acronyms are everywhere in education. It seems like we get a new one thrown at us every few weeks. To be honest, I long since quit trying to keep up with all of them.
But last week, I learned one that is going to stick with me. It’s more than an acronym, actually, it’s a formula known as “E + R = O.” The “E” stands for event, “R” stands for response and “O” stands for outcome. It’s such a simple formula, but there is so much important truth in it.
Obviously, we can’t really control most of the situations we’re faced with each day. But we can control our responses to them. The way we respond to the events that come our way can impact the outcome in a positive or negative way.
There is nothing groundbreaking or new in the E + R = O formula. It’s pretty basic and fairly obvious stuff. But the formula itself has the power to help us focus in those moments where we will be forced to respond to something. In the heat of the moment, we often tend to lose sight of the simplicity of that formula.
The E + R = O formula was presented to me in a professional development meeting last week. The more I thought about it, the more I liked it. The formula was developed by a man named Tim Kight. It has been adopted by professionals in many fields, including athletics, perhaps most notably by former Ohio State football coach, Urban Meyer, who installed the formula as a cornerstone of his very successful program.
Teachers are faced with an endless series of “events” that are beyond our control. These events are a big part of stress that comes with our careers. Often times, the success or failure (outcome) of a given class, day, perhaps even year, hinges on how we react (response) to these situations (events).
I’m the first to admit that I have not always been proud of my responses to events in my classroom. As I have matured as a man and as a teacher, I’ve gotten better at it, but once in a while I will still revert to a snap-reaction when a measured response would be the better option. It’s tough to do, but when an event beyond my control begins to unfold, I need to take a moment to pause, calm myself and think before responding reasonably. When I take the time to do that, the outcome is almost always better. It was pointed out in our PD meeting that our responses as teachers actually become events for our students, and those events could have a lasting impact for good or bad. That really hit home with me.
Perhaps, if we all keep the E + R = O formula in the backs of our minds as we interact with one another, we can help create more positive outcomes in these turbulent times. It certainly couldn’t hurt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.