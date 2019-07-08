“It was really bugging me, and I kept saying, ‘someone needs to do something.' Well, I eventually asked myself, ‘if someone has to do something, why can’t it be me?'"
Those are some pretty heady words from an 18-year-old. The girl who spoke them is named Alana Hartley. She just graduated from New Palestine High School this past school year.
The thing that was bugging her was that too many kids in her school — and this could be any school — were dealing with mental illness and were feeling like they were all alone. Alana saw a problem, understood that not enough was being done about it, and took it upon herself to be a catalyst for change. That is the embodiment of what it means to be a good citizen.
Alana had been disturbed by the number of students she knew who were dealing with mental health issues. She saw that there was a stigma around having struggles with mental health and she was bothered by the fact that not enough attention was being brought to the problem.
She noted that several young people in her community had taken their own lives and she finally decided that there had to be something she could do to raise awareness and try to create a better atmosphere of support. So, she went to her school principal and asked to sit down and talk about her idea.
To his great credit, the principal green-lighted Alana’s plan. Alana’s friend Jessica decided she wanted to help, too. Together, they planned to make a video to promote the very crucial fact that people who struggle with mental illness are not alone.
So, they enlisted the help of many teachers, school staff members, and some students to participate in the video. These brave volunteers were filmed holding signs in front of their faces that told of the mental or emotional issues with which they all struggle.
Lots of things like anxiety, stress, depression, self-confidence, body image, etc., were listed on the signs without revealing the faces of the people holding them. Then, at the end of the video, the people held the signs at their chests, revealing their identities.
The second time around, the signs each had a new sentence written on them, “You are not alone.”
The video was so powerful, moving, and effective that it caught the attention of WTHR news in Indianapolis. They featured Alana’s story and showed excerpts from the video.
As a result of their efforts, Alana and Jessica have been asked to speak at the freshman orientation next month to introduce their program, now called “Fresh Start," to the new students coming to their alma mater.
Alana has learned a valuable lesson early in her life. We don’t have to sit back and just accept a problem. We can do something, no matter how small, to help. And now Alana will be helping to teach that lesson to new students.
That’s a very cool thing.
Alexandria native Shane Phipps is an author and teacher in Indianapolis. His column appears Mondays in the Herald Bulletin. Email him at shphipps@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @shanehphipps.
