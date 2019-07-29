An open letter to my incoming students:
To begin each new school year, I like to make some vows to you, my new students, and ask you for a commitment to me and your other teachers — but more than that, a commitment to yourself.
I am here to tell you that I have never met an adult who looked back upon their school years with regret at all the effort they put in. As a matter of fact, I’ll wager most adults — yours truly included — actually look back with regret at the time we wasted. I’ll vow to you that I’ll never give you more than you can handle if you commit to me your most honest effort in my class. You may not all be capable of an A, but you are all capable of an honest effort. That’s all I really expect from you.
I don’t want to burden you with the weight of the world, kids, but I do want you to start thinking about the kind of world you’d like to live in when you are grown and on your own. We adults, frankly, have made a bit of a mess for you to clean up.
That’s why your efforts in school matter so much. You need to prepare yourselves to go out and make your world a better place. The only way to do that is to learn how to work hard, how to utilize your unique skill sets, how to get along and collaborate with others, how to empathize with those who have different world views and cultural norms from you and, in short, how to be good citizens and stewards of your country and world.
As your history teacher, that’s where I come in. In order to understand where you are going, you need to be in tune with where you’ve come from. You see, we are all in the same River of History, we all just enter it at different points. That’s right, you are floating along downstream from George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Chief Tecumseh, Harriet Tubman, Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, FDR, JFK, all of them. It’s equally important to understand that you are also in the same river with your future children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so on, except you are upstream of them. What happens upstream in the River of History has important consequences for those downstream. If you truly understand that, you’ll know why I think history class just might be your most important one.
I vow to never tell you what to think, but I will give you much to think about. Your conclusions are yours, and I’ll respect them so long as you understand how and why you arrived at them.
I just ask that you be willing to think and think hard, to consider things from multiple perspectives, and to search for empathy for those with whom you see things differently.
Let’s have a great year.
Alexandria native Shane Phipps is an author and teacher in Indianapolis. His column appears Mondays in the Herald Bulletin. Email him at shphipps@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @shanehphipps
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.