Last week, I was watching a televised portion of President Trump’s speech at a rally in Minneapolis.
During that speech, Trump was speaking about refugees from Somalia. These are not families who tried to sneak into America illegally. They’ve been given safe harbor from their civil war-torn homeland.
The President focused upon Somalis because he was in Minneapolis, one of the cities that has drawn a large influx of refugees. In his speech, Trump vowed to give the citizens of Minneapolis more of a say in who would be allowed into their city. Trump claimed that no forethought had been given to the negative impact brought by Somalis to the communities in which they settle, and he mentioned the impact upon schools in particular. That is where I have some direct experience with this topic, and this is why I wanted to dispel what I believed to be an exaggerated or even patently false implication I sensed in the President’s speech.
Indianapolis has also seen a large number of refugees from Somalia in recent years. The school where I teach is in the area of town where many have settled. I want to give you a snapshot of the average Somali student that I have had in my classes — there have been dozens — over the last several years and I want to assure you that, by and large, the Somali refugee students I have observed have not had a “negative impact” upon our school.
They are Muslim but that doesn’t matter.
I’m sure that raises concerned eyebrows among some who read this. You needn’t be alarmed, however. I can assure you that it doesn’t bother most of the kids from Christian households who sit in class with them. We have a significant number of Somali girls whose heads are covered with hijabs, and they fit in just fine with the other girls. Somali boys generally get along well with the other boys, too. The presence of that kind of diversity only helps us as we teach about the importance of empathy and understanding of multiple perspectives. Real-world exposure to that kind of diversity is never a bad thing.
They have a lot to overcome.
Most of my Somali students are pretty fluent in speaking English, but many are just learning the mechanics of reading and writing it. Many never hear English spoken in their homes. This makes communication with parents a challenge, but we find a way. Despite the language challenges, most Somali students work hard — often harder than their American peers — to overcome.
They are respectful.
In my experience, most Somali kids are raised by involved and caring parents. They tend to be very respectful to their elders, including teachers. I’m often impressed by phrases such as, “thank you so much,” or “yes, sir,” that Somali students express. It’s normally the only times I ever hear them.
In short, Somali students add more positives to my school than negatives.
