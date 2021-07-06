For the first time in a decade, full-size Midgets will be returning to Anderson Speedway this weekend.
The local track--coming off two nights of action last weekend--follows that up with two nights of racing this coming weekend.
The full-sized Midgets will be competing in a 75-lap feature that will follow the running of the 125-lap Glen Niebel Classic for non-wing sprint cars.
Three-time Little 500 winner Kody Swanson won a full-sized Midget race last Saturday at Lucas Oil Raceway.
Last year’s Little 500 champion Bobby Santos III won an earlier Midget race at LOR.
The high banked quarter-mile Anderson Speedway oval is a natural for the open wheel cars that produces tight racing throughout the events.
The Mel Kenyon Midgets will be competing in the 75-lap Don and Mel Kenyon Classic and the Thunder Roads will also be on the racing card.
Speedway officials are expecting in excess of 20 sprint cars on hand with a strong field of Midgets expected.
Swanson, Santos and 2021 Little 500 champion Tyler Roahrig are all expected to compete in both events along with Dakoda and Caleb Armstrong and Kyle O’Gara.
The non-wing sprint cars will be making two more appearances this year and the full-sized Midgets return in October as part of the Tony Elliott Classic.
Fans of pavement open wheel racing won’t want to miss the action this Saturday on CB Fabricating night.
Unless mechanical woes or on-track incidents take out some of the contenders there could be up to half the field vying for the sprint car victory.
The local track is hosting the 55th running of the Hubler Auto Group Redbud 400 on Monday which is one of the premier super late model races in the country.
Swanson will be competing for the first time at Anderson Speedway in a super late model.
He will be looking to join Chet Fillip as a winner of both the Little 500 and Redbud 400.
In other racing news: The IndyCar Series takes most of the month of July off before returning to action on the Nashville street course and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the month of August.
Through ten races in 2021 there have been seven different winners with Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward the only repeat winners.
Roger Penske, owner of IndyCar has indicated in 2022 there is a desire to increase the number of races from 16 to 18.
Penske said he wants to add some additional oval track races to the schedule with a return to Iowa mentioned as a possibility.
This year IndyCar competed twice at Texas Motor Speedway and the Indy 500 with a fourth oval race at the former Gateway Speedway in St. Louis.
A return to Iowa would be a good addition to the schedule.
I would like to see IndyCar return to Michigan International Speedway or Kentucky Speedway to bring the number of oval races to at least six starting in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.