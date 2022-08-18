I shed tears on Friday, Aug. 5, in the Indiana House of Representatives chamber as House Democrats made our final effort to stop Indiana Republicans’ extremist and unpopular abortion ban.
The ban’s passage and late-night signing by Gov. Eric Holcomb mark a true low point in our state’s history.
I wept for the Hoosier women who have been told by this law that their primary purpose in life is to reproduce and who have now been put in danger. The life and health of the mother exemptions in this law are unclear and strict.
The message to Hoosier women? Your personhood, your life, is less valuable than your reproductive organs.
This new law, which goes into effect Sept. 15, effectively shuts down Indiana’s abortion clinics and bans the procedure except in limited cases.
Victims of rape and incest can access the procedure until 10 weeks post-fertilization. In cases of a lethal fetal anomaly, an abortion can be accessed until 20 weeks post-fertilization.
The ban also includes exceptions in cases of threat to the life and health of the mother.
Regardless of these exceptions, this ban is way too extreme for the majority of Hoosiers, and I strongly opposed it. I want women to have all the options available to them — and this new law takes options away from them.
Women — especially Black women and low-income women — will die because of this law. We’ve already started hearing from the state’s biggest employers, like Eli Lilly and Cummins, that this new law will hurt their long-term prospects in Indiana.
I’ve fought in the legislature to reduce the drinking water contamination that hurts our kids. I’ve fought to grant women equal pay and workplace pregnancy accommodations. These are all issues that should be “pro-life” but have been rejected by the supermajority.
This special session, my Democratic colleagues and I offered dozens of amendments to increase state support for mothers and families and take the question of abortion access as a nonbinding public question to the voters on November’s ballot. Republicans said no to nearly all of these ideas.
They even said no to allowing pharmacists to prescribe hormonal birth control and patches, which is legal in over 20 states and a proven way to reduce unplanned pregnancies and thus abortions in our state.
I know that we will win this issue eventually. Why? Because Republicans even know it’s too extreme for Hoosiers.
They conducted a poll that has not been released to the public — but the word is that it showed overwhelming support from Hoosiers for abortion access. They have not been gloating publicly about the passage of this law because it’s cruel, mean-spirited and, most of all, unpopular.
Finally, I want to remind you that the abortion ban does not go into effect until Sept. 15. The law places no limitations on traveling out of state for an abortion, so you can travel to Illinois if you need to access an abortion.