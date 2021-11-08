I was deeply disappointed that the Republicans who control the Indiana General Assembly decided once again not to establish an independent commission to do the redistricting after the 2020 census. It’s a serious failure of leadership and a serious blow to the cause of democracy in Indiana and the U.S.
Only a year or so ago, both Gov. Holcomb and the Republican leader of the state Senate said they supported such a commission; state Sen. Tim Lanane, an area Democrat, has advocated for it during several past sessions.
What happened to Holcomb’s support? Is maintaining a Republican supermajority so crucial to Indiana’s growth and the nature of our democracy that we once again have to witness this destructive and undemocratic gerrymandering? Let’s be blunt: it’s cheating.
If that’s the only way Republicans can maintain their power in the state — by manipulating the redistricting unfairly and undemocratically in their favor — then perhaps they should step back and re-examine their priorities. I’m no fool. I know that Democrats have also engaged in gerrymandering, but not to the extent that I’m seeing it now in Indiana and in many other Republican-controlled states.
If any party can’t win votes except by such undemocratic manipulations, it should step aside.
Look only at these facts, from the Pew Research Center:
42% of Indiana voters are Republican or lean Republican
20% admit of no lean (i.e., independents)
37% identify as Democrats or lean Democratic
Why then are 78% of state senators Republicans? And why has that percentage risen so dramatically over the last 25 or 30 years. In 1992, the Indiana Senate was split almost evenly, 22 Democrats and 28 Republicans. By 2002, that split was 18 Democrats and 32 Republicans. In 2016, it was nine Democrats and 41 Republicans.
And why have Republicans been in control of the House, the Senate and the governor’s mansion for every year except four since 2005, when Democrats controlled the House?
During that span of years, there are no corresponding shifts in the numbers of people identifying as Democrats or Republicans. Explanation: more effective gerrymandering. Most recently, according to an article in The Herald Bulletin, that computer-assisted gerrymandering was paid for by tax dollars, including the tax dollars of Indiana’s Democrats.
And beyond Indiana, several Republican-controlled states are passing laws to suppress voter turnout, especially among voters likely to vote Democratic.
These laws are disguised as “election integrity” measures, but that lie fools no one. Besides, it’s all this Republican- and Fox News-spawned nonsense about voter fraud, which even Republican elections officials acknowledge to be virtually nonexistent, that is raising questions in some voters’ minds about the integrity of our elections.
Something’s rotten in the state of Indiana. And something feels rotten in the United States.
Stephen Guy, Daleville
