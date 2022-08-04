It’s difficult for us living in Madison County, Indiana, in the 21st century to comprehend that organizations once flourished in our county to catch horse thieves. Nevertheless, they existed and were highly valued for the vital work they performed.
To understand the need for such an association, we need to look back to when it was created. At one time, Indiana was a place where undesirables such as robbers, gypsies and rustlers preyed on settlers trying to maintain an existence in the forests and plains of the Indiana landscape.
One of the most crucial resources a pioneering family had in those days was its stock of horses. Without them, travel was slow, plowing was impossible and successfully transporting perishable goods to market was not even considered.
In the 1800s, horse thievery resulted in the abandonment of crops. That was a hardship that affected a family’s ability to survive. In short, a stolen horse was no small matter — failure to locate and prosecute thieves by official law enforcement often resulted in vigilante justice.
In this area, organized gangs stole the horses and then maintained a place or station where they kept them hidden. These stations had attendants paid by the gangs to help locate the potential horses and, once stolen, feed them until they could be moved to the next station.
Several stations were utilized for horses stolen locally. One was the Salt Fork of the Vermillion River in Illinois to be eventually sold in Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska.
Another was a cave not far from the Ohio River. There, stolen horses were cleverly disguised by painting them so that a bay would turn into brown, a chestnut-colored horse became a dark sorrel, and a light roan was turned into a dapple grey, making it quite challenging to identify the horses.
As courts of law became organized, the farmers sought ways and means of hunting down and punishing horse thieves. They soon realized the necessity of banding together and cooperating with the customary law enforcement agencies.
That was the catalyst that resulted in the Horse Thief Detective Associations springing up all over, particularly in the hardest-hit states of Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
One of the most active Madison County associations was formed in Fall Creek Township and held regular meetings at the old Spring Valley School, once located at the northwest corner of today’s County Road 150 West and Indiana 38.
Association members worked closely with county officials and were designated as constables, with legal powers of arrest. They were issued certificates and badges, representing them as official agents of the law.
To aid in identifying stolen horses, they were branded on the side of their necks underneath the mane. For example, one band of Madison County farmers was organized under the name “Good Intent Horse Thief Detective Association,” using the letters “G.I.” as the brand symbol.
Because of branding, association members were instrumental in apprehending many horse thieves and bringing them to justice.
Where branding was not practiced, another approach to the problem worked reasonably well. If a horse was stolen, the owner would go to a neighbor and ask them to notify the local association, passing along identifying information about the stolen horse (color, breed, type of shoe, height, etc.).
Then, like the Revolutionary War Minutemen, association members would call in other members. Once organized, they would fan out and inquire at toll booths, homes, farms and stores, tracking the culprits down. The more people they notified, the more likely a horse could be located before the trail ran cold.
In Madison County, 12 Horse Thief Detective Association branches were organized. They were Alexandria, #114; Anderson, #210; Central, #40; Elwood, #173; Frankton, #132; Good Intent, #159; Jackson Township, #46; Lapel, #175; Lilly Creek, #88; Monroe Township, #141; Pleasant Grove, #74; and Scatterfield, #136.
The associations were most active during the 1879-1900 period. With the coming of the automobile and tractors, there was little need for their continuance, and thus they were discontinued.
