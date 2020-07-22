The name Stony Creek Township first appeared in the minutes of the commissioners’ court for March 1851, when an assistant appraiser of real estate was appointed to evaluate some property in Stony Creek and three other townships.
Originally, the 28 square miles comprising the township were covered with a heavy forest growth, which had to be cleared. The heavy forestation is responsible for a rather unique place-name.
Dismal was the name of a section of dark swampland, which covered much of Stony Creek Township. Tales about the swampland and what could be found there were abundant in earlier times. Among the speculation was the possibility that dinosaurs had found a home in the wetlands.
While early settlers who drained the swamp lands found no dinosaurs, they did uncover great expanses of farmland.
The arrival of the Lebanon & St. Louis Railroad in Stony Creek Township gave birth to several place-names, each one spaced exactly one mile apart along the railroad from Madison County roads 500 West to 700 West.
Bloomer was named for early settler August Bloomer and was located where the railroad crosses the Lone Oak Road (500 West). It was a revenue stop (income realized) on the railroad, and later home to a tile factory and then a cannery.
Crossley Station was another name for Bloomer. To the northwest of the intersection of the Lone Oak Road and railroad is what remains of the old Foland Cannery. This was once a flourishing tile factory, established by Doctor Ball Davis, sometime around 1880. It operated for half a century. Clay was obtained from a considerable area around the old plant.
One mile to the west on the railroad where 600 West crosses was Johnson’s Crossing. There was also a grocery at this location with a post office. It was named for John L. Johnson, the first postmaster. He was appointed Feb. 25, 1878. This stop operated until Oct. 15, 1901, when the area’s mail service moved to Lapel.
And finally, one mile farther west where 700 West crossed the railroad was Graber’s Station, named for Post Master Marion Graber. It was the site of the old DeLawter sawmill, which supplied dimension timber and siding for a number of houses built in Park Place after the old iron bridge to the former Johnstown was opened in 1887.
A post office called Bruin was established there March 6, 1878, with Graber as its only postmaster until the office closed Sept. 15, 1884.
The Anderson, Lebanon & St. Louis Railroad also provided the town of Lapel with its initial start. And, it was the route the railroad followed through the town that was responsible for its rather unusual name.
That occurred in 1875 when the newly laid tracks left a strip of land between the railroad and the Pendleton & Fishersburg Turnpike (Indiana 132) that, when viewed from the air, was thought to resemble the shape of a man’s coat lapel. Samuel E. Busby, one of the railroad directors and town founders, is attributed with first suggesting the name. He and David Conrad platted the town in 1876.
Lapel’s first resident was Benoni Freel, who built a cabin in 1828 in the area that is now Lapel. Over the next 50 years the town grew slowly with the addition of a general store, a flour mill and several houses. That growth increased in the late 1880s after the discovery of natural gas.
Today, a trip through Lapel is rewarding as the past mixes well with the present and where its rich history is evident in the several old buildings along Main Street. These buildings have witnessed the growth and development of this unique Madison County community.
-----
Coming in August: It has been said that epochal events are ones worthy of the placement of an arrow on the timeline of history. Indeed, shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 1941, the city of Anderson, Indiana, witnessed such an event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.