Stony Creek Township was the last of the county’s 14 townships to be organized on or about March 18, 1851. Its name is taken from the creek by the same name that flows in a southwesterly direction across the township’s northwest corner.
Acknowledged as the first to settle in the future township were the Fisher brothers, John and wife Barbara and Benjamin and wife Hannah. Traveling by ox-drawn wagon from Ohio, they arrived in the wilderness area in June 1820.
After selecting a suitable site, they cleared the land and erected log cabins near Stony Creek. About three years later they were joined by D.E. Studley, Thomas Busby, John Anderson and George Reddick, plus several others who all settled along the same creek near the present site of Fishersburg.
The first frame house in the area was built by a man named Rogers, who started the first blacksmith shop in that part of the county. William and Benjamin Sylvester were the first merchants, opening their store in 1844.
Prior to the building of the railroad in 1876, the village of Fishersburg was the principal trading point for the western part of Stony Creek Township and a large section of Hamilton County. When the railroad was completed, the town of Lapel, three-fourths of a mile southeast, sprang up. Being on the railroad, Lapel drew a large part of the trade.
Records of land entries in the locality did not start until 1829. However, by 1827 Fishersburg had made sufficient progress as a community to have a combined church and school.
On May 10, 1837, the Rev. Fletcher Tivis surveyed the site for the first town in the Stony Creek area. The next month, and influenced by Benjamin Fisher’s son Charles, the United States Post Office opened a branch called Fishersburg with Daniel Huntzinger being appointed postmaster June 19, 1837.
The post office remained in operation until July 30, 1904, when mail was instead sent to Durbin in Hamilton County.
Local histories assert that the Rev. Tivis named it Fishersburg in honor of Benjamin Fisher who was killed at Strawtown by Indians in March 1821. However, there are some members of the Fisher family who maintain that the town was named for Benjamin’s brother, John Fisher, who helped develop the area.
Although Fishersburg and Lapel were the only towns of importance in the township, two smaller communities flourished around churches that made their mark in the township’s history.
In 1839, Thomas Jefferson Davis purchased 320 acres in Madison County and moved his family from Fayette County, Indiana. He and his sons erected a log house on what is now known as Lone Oak Road (County Road 500 West) near the intersection with present-day County Road 100 South (25th Street).
Around this log house, his son, Doctor Ball Davis, built a frame house in 1877. At one time, Ball Davis owned and farmed large acreages on all four corners.
A schoolhouse was erected on the southeast corner, and just east of it Mr. Davis built and operated for many years a drain tile factory. Davis also constructed a church known as the Epworth Methodist Church. The corner with the church and school became known as Epworth Corner.
Clustered around the intersection of County Road 400 West (Layton Road) and County Road 200 South (38th Street) was the second church-related community. Bethel United Methodist Church, located on the southwest corner of that intersection, is the only reminder of Bethel, a rural farming community that existed in the first decades of the 20th century.
In the next installment of Stony Creek Township, the presence of a railroad and how it influenced development will be examined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.