Before 1858, roads in Madison County were nothing more than dirt. During that decade, the county emerged from a sparse, pioneer-centered population to an increasing population that moved about more than its predecessors.
Farmers made up one segment of the population that experienced this growing mobility. They hauled their surplus produce to market and, depending on the season, experienced great difficulty and inconvenience.
The roads in the spring and winter were almost, if not wholly, unusable. Demand for improvement soon followed.
The Indiana legislature heard these demands and enacted laws that encouraged and required the improvement of all public highways. Turnpike laws were passed, and soon construction companies formed.
Turnpike construction began in Madison County in 1858 and, before it was over in 1872, 15 turnpikes, or toll roads, were built. They ranged in length from 3 miles to 11 miles, with the average size being 7 miles. They were well managed, and some paid a fair dividend on the capital invested by stockholders.
The income they produced was from fees collected from those using the pikes, as they were called. Today’s Alexandria Pike is one of the original 15 and the only one to retain a portion of its original name, the Anderson and Alexandria Turnpike. History records that it was the most used of all 15.
As travel increased, it became evident that some form of revenue needed to be developed to aid in financing the upkeep of the pikes. Toll gates were set up every two to three miles, depending on the maintenance required, to collect fees from the road users.
Locally, a charge of 2 cents per mile was levied for each vehicle, 1 cent of which went toward maintenance and the other cent was the salary of the gatekeeper who operated the gate.
The gate consisted of a pole of such length as required to reach across the road. When the traveler had paid the fee, the toll gatekeeper raised the long end of the pole by pressing down on the weighted short end, allowing the traveler to proceed.
In many cases, a house or hut might be sitting alongside the road for the toll collector. Whoever was using the road had to stop and pay the toll right then and in cash or else could not use the pike.
But scales were a different story. They were run on the honor system, and for the most part, successful, providing the spot was well chosen and the traffic sufficiently heavy.
Most scales were just the drive-on platform type. Some were in the open; others would have a shed built over them to protect against the weather.
The traveler pulled his load on and weighed it. If the people in charge were home, you paid them then. If they weren’t, you paid them the next time you saw them.
Before pulling onto the scales, experienced travelers inspected the balance arm to check if it weighed correctly. There were little lead weights provided to help the user see that it was in balance.
Here in Madison County, the location of the toll gates is pretty well documented. However, the sites of the scales or what fees were charged are not so well verified. There is one scale location that is known.
The longest turnpike in the county was the Anderson-Perkinsville Turnpike, which was 11 miles long.
Its course of travel from Anderson to Perkinsville took it out Moss Island Road to where that road becomes today’s County Road 350 West.
Proceeding north, it turned west at today’s CR 250 North, then to CR 400W, where it turned north to CR 300N and then west to Perkinsville.
A toll house was located at the corner of County Roads 350W and 250N, and nearby was a roadside scale. The toll house sat on low ground, and supposedly it was flooded out when the Hymiller (Highmiller) Drain overflowed, which frequently occurred in the spring.
Frank Melson and his wife, Ella, operated the toll gate from about 1870 to 1885. The couple owned 54 acres on the northwest corner of that intersection. Jacob Koehler operated the scale.
The following year, the Indiana legislature passed a law authorizing the purchase of toll roads, and by 1889 they were gone in Madison County, having been purchased from owners by the Board of Commissioners.
