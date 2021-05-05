Editor's note: This column continues the story, started in Stephen T. Jackson's column in March, of a visit to Anderson by Rear Admiral Richard E. Byrd.
By 1932, Byrd was planning a return expedition to explore the bottom of the world, only this time on the surface, which was one of two reasons for his visit to Anderson.
His appearance here, under the auspices of the Anderson Kiwanis Club, was just one stop on a tour of 300 cities that touched every state in the nation and was intended to generate interest and raise funds for the second expedition.
The explorer arrived in Anderson about 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 1932, in a car loaned to him by Edsel Ford, president of Ford Motor Company. Ford's daughter Josephine was the namesake of the plane in which Byrd flew to the North Pole, a flight Edsel helped finance.
Shortly after arriving, Byrd went to the Hotel Anderson at 9th and Meridian streets, where he met with representatives from Anderson College, St. Mary’s and Anderson Junior and Senior high schools for a brief interview with selected students. From there, Byrd proceeded to the Paramount Theater, where he spoke twice that day and showed motion pictures of his expedition.
The Anderson Daily Bulletin on March 9, 1932, reported 1,700 young people turned out for Byrd’s matinee lecture and motion pictures. That evening there were 1,100 adults in attendance.
As to the second reason for his visit, the admiral was taken completely by surprise. Following the evening lecture at the Paramount, Byrd was surprised to learn that he would be best man at a wedding at the home of James May, 622 W. 10th St.
Mr. Justice McCarty of Cincinnati and Miss Marge Kennedy of Aurora, Indiana, were married in the May home by C.E. Bishop, vicar of Trinity Episcopal Church.
McCarty was an acquaintance of Byrd’s and had come to Anderson to hear his lecture. Byrd and his party were guests of Mr. And Mrs. I.E. May, parents of James. The wedding was a surprise to the families of both the bride and groom, their friends and, of course, Admiral Byrd.
Byrd returned for four more Antarctic expeditions, the second occurring in 1934. He spent five months alone operating a meteorological station. He almost died from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a poorly ventilated stove.
Of Byrd's five total Antarctic expeditions, the third one was in 1939-40. The fourth was in 1946, and the last in 1955-56.
Byrd died in his sleep of a heart ailment March 11, 1957, at the age of 68.
In 1947, Byrd was interviewed about lessons learned from his expeditions.
He said that the most important result of his observations and discoveries was the potential effect that the Polar Regions have in relation to the security of the United States. He intimated that the United States could be attacked by planes flying over one or both poles, thus removing the certainty that the distances, the oceans and the poles were a guarantee of safety.
