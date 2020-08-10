It has been said that epochal events are ones worthy of the placement of an arrow on the timeline of history.
Indeed, shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 1941, the city of Anderson, Indiana, witnessed such an event.
The events leading to Sunday began the night before when a two-car interurban special filled with 127 former workers, many veterans of 30 and 40 years of service, were passengers. They left Anderson at 8:13 p.m. for Indianapolis, arriving there at 9:30 p.m.
A rousing program was held in the Union Station shed, with Anderson attorney John Jones speaking and others responding with interesting stories about the 40 years of operation of the old Union Traction system.
They were marking the end of electric interurban car service on the Indiana Railroad lines through Anderson. As part of the ceremonies a special “last train” was run between Indianapolis and Anderson. The “last train” special left Indianapolis at 11:40 p.m. behind the regular final train.
When the last car arrived in Anderson early that Sunday morning, it stopped in front of the home of the late Harry A. Nicholl, the longtime general manager of the Union Traction Co., at 219 W. 11th St.
Flares were lighted on each side of the Nicholl home while old traction men paused with heads bared out of respect for memory of the chief of the one-time important transportation system.
The passengers included some very special veterans. Among them were: F.D. Norveil, Union Traction Co. general passenger and freight agent for 30 years; Hadley Clifford, operator of the first interurban car that ran between Anderson and Alexandria on Jan. 1, 1898; Clint Wilson, operator of city cars of the 1890s, mule cars that existed in the late 1880s and early 1890s in Anderson.
Anderson resident Charles L. Henry is recognized as the “father of the traction system” and was active in building up a huge network of interurban lines in central Indiana between 1898 and 1904.
In 1904, the Union Traction Co. made headway in consolidation of lines with A.S. Brady and Nicholl alternating as president and chairman of the board.
By 1906, the Union Traction had secured leases for the Muncie – Anderson – Indianapolis, Indianapolis – Kokomo – Peru – Fort Wayne, Muncie – Union City, Muncie – Portland and Anderson – Middletown lines, one of the largest systems in the country. Financial difficulties for the system began developing in 1907, and a gradual increase in motor traffic, trucks and buses, finally affected revenue.
Anderson was the central headquarters for the Union Traction Co. at the peak of its history, with 600 people working at the offices (occupying the entire sixth floor of the Union Building in downtown Anderson) and shops on north Broadway in the city. At its height, the UTC operated 460 miles of track and had 224 passenger cars.
Abandonment of traction lines began when the Anderson – Marion division ceased to operate in June 1931. The Honey Bee line – Indianapolis to New Castle – was dropped in May 1937. The Kokomo – Peru – Fort Wayne division was abandoned in September 1938, and the Indianapolis – Louisville was abandoned in October 1939.
Locally, the final blow came on Jan. 19, 1941, when cars were brought to Anderson to be taken to the North Anderson shops and removed from service. Included were 58 passenger cars and freight cars, 28 high-speed interurbans, a special parlor car, motor and box freight cars and work trains. Some were sold at auction while others were junked.
With more competitive modern buses handling passenger traffic and highway trucks for freight, an important era in the history of Anderson had come to end.
Coming in September: The Monday, May 28, 1928, issue of the Alexandria Times-Tribune newspaper announced that Mounds Park was to open for the season Sunday, June 3. But, the lead sentence read: “Officials of the Union Traction Company (UTC) have decided to dismantle the Figure Eight riding device.” There was more to the article, however; readers now knew the end was in sight.
