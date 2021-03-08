Madison County has had its share of notable people pay a visit but, as far as I am aware, only one rear admiral of the United States Navy.
That occurred March 8, 1932, when Richard E. Byrd was in Anderson. His visit would turn out to be twofold, though that was previously unknown to him.
Six years earlier, on May 9, 1926, he had become a national hero when, together with Navy Chief Aviation Pilot Floyd Bennett, Byrd reportedly flew over the North Pole in a Fokker Tri-motor monoplane. Almost immediately, doubts were raised over whether the flight actually achieved what was claimed.
Likewise, claims of reaching the North Pole have been laden with controversy since man first envisioned the undertaking.
Early attempts to reach the North Pole in the 19th century all ended in failure brought about, in part, by the constantly shifting ice in the Arctic Ocean. After the turn of the century, expeditions claiming success came under question.
Conquest of the North Pole was for many years credited to U.S. Navy engineer Robert Peary, who claimed to have reached the pole April 6, 1909, accompanied by Matthew Henson and four Inuit men. And, like previous claims, Peary’s was controversial because the expedition lacked no one who was trained in navigation and could independently confirm his own navigational work.
Setting aside Peary’s claim, the first confirmed surface conquest of the North Pole was that of Ralph Plaisted, Walt Pederson, Gerry Pitzl and Jean Luc Bombardier, who traveled over the ice by snowmobile and arrived April 19, 1968.
The first expedition to reach the South Pole is much more clear. It was led by the Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen. He and four others arrived at the pole Dec. 14, 1911.
In 1927, Byrd was one of several aviators who attempted to make the first nonstop flight between the United States and France and claim the $25,000 Orteig Prize. The plane crashed during a practice takeoff, slightly injuring Byrd. While the plane was being repaired, Charles Lindbergh successfully completed the historic crossing May 21, 1927.
The following year, Byrd initiated his first of five expeditions to the continent of Antarctica. The Byrd Expedition was the first American group to explore Antarctica since the U.S. Exploring Expedition under Charles Wilkes in 1840.
Shortly after midnight Nov. 29, 1929, with Byrd as navigator, Harold June as co-pilot and radio operator and Captain McKinley as aerial photographer, Byrd’s plane, the FLOYD BENNETT, flew over the South Pole. They flew a few miles beyond the pole and then to the right and left to compensate for any possible navigational errors.
Byrd dropped a small American flag, and then at 1:25 a.m. he directed the plane for Little America, the expedition’s base camp.
For his achievement, Byrd was promoted to the rank of rear admiral by a special act of Congress on Dec. 21, 1929.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.