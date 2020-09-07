The Monday, May 28, 1928, issue of the Alexandria Times-Tribune announced that Mounds Park was to open for the season Sunday, June 3. But the lead sentence read: “Officials of the Union Traction Company (UTC) have decided to dismantle the Figure Eight riding device.”
There was more to the article; however, readers knew the end was in sight.
It didn’t take long for discussions about what to do with the soon-to-be-vacant property to occur. On Wednesday, July 18, the Madison County Historical Society held its annual outdoor meeting at Mounds Park. Guest speakers were Dr. Frank Setzler, archaeologist, and William R. Teel, chairman of the archaeological division of the Indiana State Historical Society.
In the opinion of the two guests, conversion of Mounds Park into a state park would annually attract no fewer than a half million people to Anderson. The park in years to come, they said, would become one of the greatest assets of the city.
By December 1928, discussions about the park’s future turned into actions. On Dec. 5, a conference was conducted in the Anderson Public Library. The possibility was broached of having the mounds east of Anderson made into a state park, with support coming from the state park and conservation departments.
J.J. Netterville was chosen to be chairman of the meeting. Charles T. Sansberry, president of the Madison County Historical Society, took the leading part in the effort to have Mounds Park and surrounding ground converted into a state park.
The first step proposed was the purchase of the mounds and adjacent territory by the county to be turned over to the state.
For the next several months there was silence about what was happening. But on April 15, 1929, county commissioners conducted a hearing on the petition, filed several days earlier, asking that Mounds Park and a tract of ground adjoining it be purchased by the county to be turned over to the state of Indiana and made a part of the state park system.
The total cost of the purchase was set at $78,000.
Gov. Harry Leslie and members of the state conservation department gave assurance that if the county bought the tract it would be accepted and maintained by the state as a part of the park system. Improvement and beautification work would be undertaken, which would make Mounds one of the most attractive of the state parks. At the same time, the Indian mounds there would be permanently preserved and be safe from desecration by private interests.
The commissioners’ May 6 meeting became one for the history books. The three commissioners, Edward H. Matthews, Wilson Newton and Adolphus Vestal, voted unanimously in favor of purchasing Mounds Park together with nearly 200 acres of adjacent land and turning it over to the state.
The county purchased 251.83 acres. The price at which the land had been optioned was $80,012.
The park site includes a tract of 164 acres bought at $20,720 from Charles E. Wilson, Linfield Myers, Fred C. Kroeger and J. Ward Starr; a tract of 111 acres, costing $44,344, bought from Fred Bronnenberg, and Mounds Park, containing 37 acres bought from the Union Traction Company for $14,948.
Coming in October: With the legalities seemingly in hand, plans for the formal transfer of property could proceed. Tuesday, Oct. 7, 1930, was the date chosen. Beginning two weeks before, the local newspapers were filled with articles covering the various arrangements underway.
