Winfield T. Durbin was a man of many accomplishments, some would say the epitome of a self-made man.
He was definitely a unique individual who lived during an age when that was more common than not.
Durbin was born May 4, 1847, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, to William and Eliza Durbin. The couple had seven children, six boys, of whom Winfield was the youngest, and one girl.
When he was 3 years old, Winfield’s family moved to New Philadelphia in Indiana’s Washington County. As a boy, he worked in his father’s tannery and attended the local schools.
When the Civil War began, his five brothers all enlisted in the Union Army on the same day. Fourteen-year-old Winfield tried to join with his brothers but was rejected, not because of his age, but on account of an injury to his left arm.
Later, undaunted and now 17, he enlisted for a period of 100 days in Company H of the 139th Indiana Infantry Regiment on June 5, 1864. The record shows that he joined with his brother, H.C.
Their assignment was to guard the railroads that supplied General Sherman’s campaign to capture Atlanta, which was accomplished in September 1864. Both Durbin brothers were discharged on the 29th of that month.
Winfield returned to New Philadelphia and began teaching school. Five years later, in 1869, he went to Indianapolis and worked for a dry-goods dealer. Eventually, he was placed in charge of the firm’s office.
He married Miss Bertha McCullough, daughter of Neal C. McCullough, of Anderson, on Oct. 6, 1875. Two children, Fletcher and Marie, were born to the couple.
In 1879, Durbin moved to Anderson. He and brother-in-law Carroll K. McCullough became partners in managing Citizens’ Bank, which had been organized in 1855. The bank had been managed by Neal McCullough until his retirement in 1879.
Durbin also entered manufacturing, becoming affiliated with the J.W. Sefton Manufacturing Company, makers of wooden and paper novelties in Anderson. Among his other ventures were a one-fourth interest in the Anderson Foundry and Machine Works, vice president of the State Bank of Indianapolis, and treasurer of the Anderson Fuel and Supply Company.
He also invested a great deal of his time in fraternal organizations, including the Major May Post, Grand Army of the Republic, where he served as commander. He and Bertha were active members of the Methodist Episcopal Church. Winfield belonged to the Republican Party.
He served on the GOP’s State Central and State Executive committees, and was a presidential elector in 1888. Durbin was a delegate to the 1892 Republican National Convention in Minneapolis, and again at St. Louis in 1896.
All of Durbin’s activities and experiences had prepared him for greater things ahead. Obviously, he had become one of Anderson’s most influential citizens, helping guide the community through a period of great industrial expansion during the Gas Boom. Needless to say, he had a vital role in shaping the city’s destiny.
At the outbreak of the Spanish–American War, he enlisted in the army and was promoted by Gov. James A. Mount to colonel and was given command of the 161st Regiment Indiana Infantry in July 1898.
His regiment was deployed in the occupation of Havana, Cuba, for three months, after which he returned home. During his service, he was described by his men as a man of jovial disposition who could be stern to severe when necessary.
