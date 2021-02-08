Editor's note: This column is a continuation of Stephen T. Jackson's January column about the Underground Railroad in Madison County.
Madison County's documented involvement in the Underground Railroad began in 1852 after two neighboring farmers, Edward Roberts and Joel Garretson, who lived four miles east of Pendleton, drove their herds of hogs to the market at Cincinnati.
While there, they met and talked with several men who were sympathizers in the anti-slavery movement.
Roberts and Garretson were moved by the stories of slaves crossing the Ohio River into Indiana, where they received help from farmers who could conceal them by day in secret hideouts such as haymows and house attics.
After returning home from Cincinnati, the two men made plans to help a slave couple and their two children, who they had learned were on their way from Richmond, Indiana, to points north via the Underground Railroad.
A false bottom was constructed for their box-bed wagon. When the family of slaves arrived at the appointed time and place a few miles east of Pendleton, they were quickly loaded into the secret compartment of the wagon, which was then covered with loose hay and sacks of corn and wheat. The grain was to be taken to a grist mill at Wabash.
It was quite common for farmers to haul wheat and corn to Wabash to have it milled into flour and meal, so the wagon with its hidden passengers continued on to that city where arrangements were made for the slaves to be transported on northward by other conductors toward their final goal of freedom.
Two other men, not mentioned in Chester Garretson’s account of his grandfather's involvement, have surfaced as conductors on the Underground Railroad during the pre-Civil War era east of Pendleton.
Their names were John Boston and Charles Jacobs, and they had a connection with Garretson and Roberts.
One of the earliest, and one of the best, plat maps of Fall Creek Township is dated 1876. A plat map shows, among other things, who lived where at that time.
In the southeastern section of the township can be found the symbol for an improved road that enters Madison County from neighboring Hancock County to the south and continues north to Anderson.
This road has had several names over the years. One was Madison and Hancock Pike and the other was Warrington Road. Near Anderson it is called Main Street Road.
It was along or very near this old road that all four family names from this story appear as property owners, and probably not by coincidence. Situated a short distance north of the properties, the old road enters an area of Fall Creek Township known as Spring Valley.
It was in this same Spring Valley area that the injured Frederick Douglass was nursed back to health by members of the Society of Friends, the Quakers, after Douglass was attacked by a mob of protesters during his speech in 1843 at Pendleton.
Joel Garretson, Charles Jacobs and Edward Roberts rest today in the nearby Fall Creek/Spring Valley Friends Cemetery.
Generally speaking, Quakers rejected the legitimacy of slavery — it was not simply wrong, it was illegitimate and no federal law could make it right.
Fortunately, for runaway slaves who made it to Madison County, these four men and most certainly countless, unnamed others in the county cared enough to risk their personal freedom so that others might enjoy that same freedom.
